Aaron Ramsey: Wales midfielder does not want early Arsenal exit

Aaron Ramsey played in Wales' 4-1 friendly loss to Spain on Thursday

Aaron Ramsey says he wants to stay at Arsenal until the end of the season despite having a new four-year contract offer withdrawn by the club.

The Wales midfielder's deal ends next summer, when he could leave for free.

The breakdown in talks has raised the prospect of a move in January - with Liverpool and Juventus among those linked with the 27-year-old.

"I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best this season to achieve something special," he said.

As things stand, Ramsey will have the option of signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from 1 January.

He joined Arsenal in 2008 in a £4.8m move from hometown club Cardiff City, is the Gunners' longest-serving current player and scored the winning goals in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals.

Ramsey was diplomatic about the club's decision to withdraw the contract offer.

"That's a decision that they have made - things happen in football and you just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best you can," he said.

"Everything has been going great with the club. We thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that's no longer the case.

"So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I'll leave the rest with the club now."