Premier League Christmas fixtures: TV matches announced for festive period
Premier League teams will have one more day's rest in this year's festive period than they had in 2017, but will all still play four games in two weeks.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said last season the schedule would "kill players" after they faced Watford 48 hours after a New Year's Eve game.
There were no fixtures on 24, 25 and 29 December in 2017. This year 24, 25, 28 and 31 December have been left blank.
City will have had a day's less rest than Liverpool before the teams meet.
Their match at Etihad Stadium will now take place on 3 January at 20:00 GMT.
City's previous fixture at Southampton will kick off at 14:15 GMT on 30 December, a day after Liverpool host Arsenal at 17:30 GMT.
Wolves fans will face an early start to watch their team's game at Fulham at 12:30 GMT on 26 December.
- Click here for December's updated Premier League fixtures
- Click here for January's updated Premier League fixtures
Full rearranged festive TV fixtures
All times GMT
Friday, 21 December: Wolves v Liverpool (20:00) - live on Sky Sports
Saturday, 22 December: Arsenal v Burnley (12:30) - live on Sky Sports; Cardiff v Man Utd (17:30) - live on BT Sport
Sunday, 23 December: Everton v Tottenham (16:00) - live on Sky Sports
Wednesday, 26 December: Fulham v Wolves (12:30); Brighton v Arsenal (17:15); Watford v Chelsea (19:30) - all three matches live on Sky Sports
Thursday, 27 December: Southampton v West Ham (19:45) - live on Sky Sports
Saturday, 29 December: Liverpool v Arsenal (17:30) - live on BT Sport
Sunday, 30 December: Crystal Palace v Chelsea (12:00) live on Sky Sports; Burnley v West Ham (14:15); Southampton v Man City (14:15) - live on Sky Sports; Man Utd v Bournemouth (16:30) - live on Sky Sports
Tuesday, 1 January: Everton v Leicester (12:30) - live on Sky Sports; Cardiff v Tottenham (17:30) - live on Sky Sports
Wednesday, 2 January: Bournemouth v Watford (19:45); Chelsea v Southampton (19:45); Huddersfield v Burnley (19:45); Newcastle v Man Utd (20:00) - live on Sky Sports; West Ham v Brighton (19:45); Wolves v Crystal Palace (19:45)
Thursday, 3 January: Man City v Liverpool (20:00) - live on Sky Sports