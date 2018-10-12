Premier League Christmas fixtures: TV matches announced for festive period

Gabriel Jesus injured his knee when Manchester City played at Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve last season

Premier League teams will have one more day's rest in this year's festive period than they had in 2017, but will all still play four games in two weeks.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said last season the schedule would "kill players" after they faced Watford 48 hours after a New Year's Eve game.

There were no fixtures on 24, 25 and 29 December in 2017. This year 24, 25, 28 and 31 December have been left blank.

City will have had a day's less rest than Liverpool before the teams meet.

Their match at Etihad Stadium will now take place on 3 January at 20:00 GMT.

City's previous fixture at Southampton will kick off at 14:15 GMT on 30 December, a day after Liverpool host Arsenal at 17:30 GMT.

Wolves fans will face an early start to watch their team's game at Fulham at 12:30 GMT on 26 December.

Full rearranged festive TV fixtures

All times GMT

Friday, 21 December: Wolves v Liverpool (20:00) - live on Sky Sports

Saturday, 22 December: Arsenal v Burnley (12:30) - live on Sky Sports; Cardiff v Man Utd (17:30) - live on BT Sport

Sunday, 23 December: Everton v Tottenham (16:00) - live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, 26 December: Fulham v Wolves (12:30); Brighton v Arsenal (17:15); Watford v Chelsea (19:30) - all three matches live on Sky Sports

Thursday, 27 December: Southampton v West Ham (19:45) - live on Sky Sports

Saturday, 29 December: Liverpool v Arsenal (17:30) - live on BT Sport

Sunday, 30 December: Crystal Palace v Chelsea (12:00) live on Sky Sports; Burnley v West Ham (14:15); Southampton v Man City (14:15) - live on Sky Sports; Man Utd v Bournemouth (16:30) - live on Sky Sports

Tuesday, 1 January: Everton v Leicester (12:30) - live on Sky Sports; Cardiff v Tottenham (17:30) - live on Sky Sports

Wednesday, 2 January: Bournemouth v Watford (19:45); Chelsea v Southampton (19:45); Huddersfield v Burnley (19:45); Newcastle v Man Utd (20:00) - live on Sky Sports; West Ham v Brighton (19:45); Wolves v Crystal Palace (19:45)

Thursday, 3 January: Man City v Liverpool (20:00) - live on Sky Sports