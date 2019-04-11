Aston Villa: Jack Grealish thrives on being skipper after seven straight victories

Jack Grealish's winner at Rotherham in midweek took him to five goals this season - matching his best haul for a campaign, which he has achieved twice before

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is loving his new role as captain after leading the Championship side to seven straight victories.

After a frustrating 12 weeks out with a leg injury that took longer than expected to heal, the 23-year-old's return to action has been spectacular.

Recalled for the home game with Derby as skipper, he scored in a 4-0 victory and they have won six more times since.

"It can't get much better than being captain of your club," he told BBC WM.

"I'm loving it. I'm absolutely thriving off it. We're all coming in with smiles on our faces."

Grealish revealed that he was close to being handed the captaincy by former boss Steve Bruce last season, prior to Dean Smith's arrival as head coach.

"Steve Bruce said to me a few times that I'd be captain if James Chester was unfit," he said, "but Chessy didn't get injured."

'I don't mind being man marked'

Now, though, Grealish has the job, with Wales centre-half Chester having missed 12 games after succumbing to a long-term knee condition.

And the increasing impression is that the role has underlined a growing maturity, best illustrated by the way he dealt with the events of Villa's second city derby victory at St Andrew's, in only his second game back.

"I don't mind being man marked as it frees up space in other areas, for other players," he said.

"Everyone's loving it and loving playing for the manager. The togetherness we have right now in the dressing room is unbelievable. So close knit."

Having climbed back to fifth in the table after coming from a goal down with 10 men at Rotherham on Tuesday night, Grealish's winner set Villa up for Saturday's home meeting with the side they leapfrogged in midweek, sixth-placed Bristol City.

Smith's side are now only four points adrift of their neighbours, fourth-placed, managerless West Bromwich Albion.

And. if they can keep up their winning run by beating Bristol, they would match their best sequence of results since Ron Saunders' side reeled off eight straight wins in their promotion and League Cup-winning 1974-75 season.

Jack Grealish was talking to BBC WM's Mark Regan.