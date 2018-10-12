Gareth Bale: Wales star running out of time to face Republic of Ireland

Gareth Bale was presented with an award for being Wales' top goal scorer during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Spain

Uefa Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Wales Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Tuesday, 16 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales, BBC Two Wales, at 23:10 BST.

Gareth Bale is running out of time to prove his fitness for Wales' Nations League match away against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid forward missed Thursday's friendly loss to Spain, after which manager Ryan Giggs said Bale was "struggling" to make the trip to Dublin because of muscle fatigue.

The 29-year-old must train on Sunday to have any chance of playing.

But Wales will not take any risks with Real monitoring the situation closely.

The European champions have a hectic eight-day period following the international break.

Real are in La Liga and Champions League action against Levante and Viktoria Plzen before travelling to Barcelona for El Clasico on Sunday,, 28 October.

Wales seem resigned to being without Bale and Ipswich winger Gwion Edwards was drafted in to the senior squad for the first time on Friday.

"It's going to be a blow being without Gareth," said midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

"We know how important he is for us as he has scored so many goals.

"But we are looking forward to that test and hopefully we can get back to winning ways."

Sheffield United defender Kieron Freeman has also been drafted into the Wales squad with fitness concerns over Ethan Ampadu and Chris Mepham.

Nottingham-born Freeman, 26, has played at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level for Wales, but has yet to play for the senior team.