Ukraine U21 3-1 Scotland U21: Scot Gemmill's side suffer killer blow

Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (right) scored with two powerful left-foot drives

Scotland's hopes of reaching the European Under-21 Championship finals all but ended as Oleksandr Zubkov scored twice in Ukraine's 3-1 win.

Scot Gemmill's side stunned their hosts when Lewis Morgan turned in an Eamonn Brophy cross within a minute in Kiev.

They dominated until a Zubkov shot deflected in off Ryan Porteous.

Goalkeeper Robbie McCrorie let a Zubkov drive slip through his grasp after the break and Viktor Kovalenko added a stoppage-time third.

The young Scots had travelled to the Obolon Arena knowing that nothing less than a win would almost certainly end their hopes of qualification.

Defeat means they go into their final group game at home to England on Tuesday needing to beat the Group 4 leaders and hope they can overturn their seven-goal deficit with second-top Ukraine in order to finish as runners-up.

Even if they finish second, the Scots would have to finish as one of the top four second-placed sides from the nine groups to reach next summer's finals in Italy and San Marino.

More to follow.