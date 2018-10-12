Match ends, Saudi Arabia 0, Brazil 2.
Saudi Arabia 0-2 Brazil: Gabriel Jesus and Alex Sandro score the goals in Riyadh
-
- From the section Football
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus scored as Brazil beat Saudi Arabia in a friendly in Riyadh.
Brazil took the lead just before half-time when Neymar ran at the home defence and played in Jesus, who slotted past Mohammed Al-Owais.
The hosts ended the match with 10 men as Al-Owais was shown a straight red card in the 85th minute for handling the ball outside the penalty area.
Alex Sandro added a second in injury time with a header from Neymar's pass.
This was the first of two matches in Saudi Arabia for Brazil as they take on Argentina on Tuesday, 16 October in Jeddah (18:45 BST).
It will be a tougher task against their South American rivals as Saudi Arabia were restricted to only two shots, with neither of them on target.
Brazil included a front three of Jesus, Neymar and Philippe Coutinho, but it took them 44 minutes to make the breakthrough when Jesus finished after fine work from Neymar.
It was Jesus' third goal of the season after scoring in City's 6-1 Premier League win over Huddersfield on 19 August and in the 3-0 win over League One Oxford United in the Carabao Cup third round.
Jesus was one of six Premier League players to feature for Brazil, with City team-mate Ederson, Liverpool defender Fabinho and Manchester United midfielder Fred also starting, with Fred being replaced by Tottenham's Lucas Moura at half-time.
Everton's Richarlison made only his third international appearance when he replaced Jesus with 18 minutes left.
Line-ups
Saudi Arabia
- 21Al OwaisBooked at 85mins
- 6Al-BuraykSubstituted forAl Muwalladat 72'minutes
- 5Om Hawsawi
- 4Albulayhi
- 13Al Shahrani
- 16Al-MogahwiSubstituted forGhareebat 90+2'minutes
- 14OtayfBooked at 68mins
- 7Al Faraj
- 20Al-BishiSubstituted forAl Shehriat 80'minutes
- 11BahebriSubstituted forMalaikaat 87'minutes
- 10Al DawsariSubstituted forAbdulghani Sulaimaniat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Al Muwallad
- 3Al-Habib
- 8Al Shehri
- 9Camara
- 12Abdulghani Sulaimani
- 15Al Khaibari
- 19Ghareeb
- 22Malaika
- 23Al Yami
- 25Al-Fatil
- 27Kanno
Brazil
- 23Ederson
- 14Fabinho
- 13Marquinhos
- 12Nascimento de Castro
- 6Lobo Silva
- 18FredSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 45'minutes
- 5CasemiroSubstituted forSouza Silvaat 66'minutes
- 8Renato Augusto
- 11CoutinhoSubstituted forRamos de Oliveira Meloat 72'minutes
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forRicharlisonat 72'minutes
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 2Danilo
- 3Miranda
- 4Militão
- 7Richarlison
- 15Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 16Filipe Luís
- 17Souza Silva
- 19Silva de Oliveira
- 20Roberto Firmino
- 21Lucas Moura
- 22Megiolaro Alves
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
- Attendance:
- 23,401
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Saudi Arabia 0, Brazil 2.
Goal!
Goal! Saudi Arabia 0, Brazil 2. Alex Sandro (Brazil) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Salman Al Faraj.
Substitution
Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Abdulrahman Ghareeb replaces Hussain Al-Mogahwi.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Hussein Sulaimani replaces Salem Al Dawsari.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Salman Al Faraj (Saudi Arabia).
Attempt missed. Walace (Brazil) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Ali Albulayhi.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Mustafa Malaika replaces Hattan Bahebri.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Dismissal
Mohammed Al Owais (Saudi Arabia) is shown the red card.
Hand ball by Mohammed Al Owais (Saudi Arabia).
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay in match (Brazil). Video Review.
VAR: Red Card. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Renato Augusto (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yasir Al Shahrani (Saudi Arabia).
Substitution
Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Yahya Al Shehri replaces Abdulaziz Al-Bishi.
Attempt blocked. Yasir Al Shahrani (Saudi Arabia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hattan Bahebri.
Foul by Lucas Moura (Brazil).
Yasir Al Shahrani (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Renato Augusto (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Brazil).
Foul by Arthur (Brazil).
Hattan Bahebri (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Richarlison replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Arthur replaces Coutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Saeed Al Muwallad replaces Mohammed Al-Burayk.
Booking
Abdullah Otayf (Saudi Arabia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abdullah Otayf (Saudi Arabia).
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Walace replaces Casemiro.
Attempt blocked. Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdulaziz Al-Bishi.
Corner, Saudi Arabia. Conceded by Lucas Moura.