UEFA Nations League - Group A2
Belgium1Switzerland0

Belgium v Switzerland

Line-ups

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Kompany
  • 3Vermaelen
  • 15Meunier
  • 17Tielemans
  • 6Witsel
  • 11Carrasco
  • 14Mertens
  • 10E Hazard
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 5Denayer
  • 7Vanaken
  • 8Fellaini
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 16T Hazard
  • 18Kabasele
  • 19Praet
  • 20Boyata
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Chadli
  • 23Batshuayi

Switzerland

  • 1Sommer
  • 4Elvedi
  • 22Schär
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 6Lang
  • 17Zakaria
  • 10Xhaka
  • 8Freuler
  • 14Zuber
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 9Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 3Moubandje
  • 7Steffen
  • 11Fernandes
  • 12Mvogo
  • 15Fassnacht
  • 16Ajeti
  • 18Sow
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Klose
  • 21Von Ballmoos
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

Fabian Schär (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.

Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Steven Zuber is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Attempt saved. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Vermaelen.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Fabian Schär.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Belgium).

Goal!

Goal! Belgium 1, Switzerland 0. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Zuber.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dries Mertens (Belgium) because of an injury.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Foul by Michael Lang (Switzerland).

Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Belgium 0, Switzerland 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Belgium 0, Switzerland 0.

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).

Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Steven Zuber is caught offside.

Fabian Schär (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Belgium).

Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a through ball.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22004046
2Switzerland21016153
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland201112-11
3Austria201101-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland32102027
2Hungary31112204
3Greece31112204
4Estonia301202-21
View full UEFA Nations League tables

