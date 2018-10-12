Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Belgium v Switzerland
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 4Kompany
- 3Vermaelen
- 15Meunier
- 17Tielemans
- 6Witsel
- 11Carrasco
- 14Mertens
- 10E Hazard
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 5Denayer
- 7Vanaken
- 8Fellaini
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 16T Hazard
- 18Kabasele
- 19Praet
- 20Boyata
- 21Castagne
- 22Chadli
- 23Batshuayi
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 4Elvedi
- 22Schär
- 13Rodríguez
- 6Lang
- 17Zakaria
- 10Xhaka
- 8Freuler
- 14Zuber
- 23Shaqiri
- 9Seferovic
Substitutes
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 3Moubandje
- 7Steffen
- 11Fernandes
- 12Mvogo
- 15Fassnacht
- 16Ajeti
- 18Sow
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Klose
- 21Von Ballmoos
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away3
Live Text
Fabian Schär (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.
Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Steven Zuber is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt saved. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Vermaelen.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Fabian Schär.
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Belgium).
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Switzerland 0. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Zuber.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dries Mertens (Belgium) because of an injury.
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Foul by Michael Lang (Switzerland).
Dries Mertens (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Belgium 0, Switzerland 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Belgium 0, Switzerland 0.
Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Offside, Switzerland. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Steven Zuber is caught offside.
Fabian Schär (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Belgium).
Attempt blocked. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a through ball.