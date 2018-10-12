UEFA Nations League - Group C2
Greece1Hungary0

Greece v Hungary

Line-ups

Greece

  • 13Barkas
  • 2BakakisBooked at 27mins
  • 4Manolas
  • 19PapastathopoulosBooked at 9mins
  • 23TsimikasBooked at 22mins
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 16KourbelisSubstituted forTziolisat 45'minutes
  • 18Pelkas
  • 10Fortounis
  • 14Bakasetas
  • 11Mitroglou

Substitutes

  • 1Karnezis
  • 3Tzavellas
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 6Tziolis
  • 7Christodoulopoulos
  • 9Koulouris
  • 12Paschalakis
  • 15Lampropoulos
  • 17Karelis
  • 20Kolovetsios
  • 21Giannoulis
  • 22Fetfatzidis

Hungary

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 21Bese
  • 6Orban
  • 4Kádár
  • 5FiolaBooked at 43mins
  • 15KleinheislerBooked at 60mins
  • 8Nagy
  • 13KalmarBooked at 32minsSubstituted forKovácsat 55'minutes
  • 17Varga
  • 9Szalai
  • 20Sallai

Substitutes

  • 2Lang
  • 3Souza dos Santos
  • 7Gyurcsó
  • 10Kovács
  • 11Németh
  • 12Dibusz
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 16Pátkai
  • 18Nagy
  • 19Eppel
  • 22Grof
  • 23Barath
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamGreeceAway TeamHungary
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Greece 1, Hungary 0. Kostas Mitroglou (Greece) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.

Attila Fiola (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece).

Attempt blocked. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

László Kleinheisler (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Substitution

Substitution, Hungary. István Kovács replaces Zsolt Kalmar.

Attempt missed. Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Zeca (Greece).

Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Ádám Nagy.

Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Barnabás Bese with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Greece. Alexandros Tziolis replaces Dimitrios Kourbelis.

Second Half

Second Half begins Greece 0, Hungary 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Greece 0, Hungary 0.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Willi Orban.

Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).

Booking

Attila Fiola (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Zeca (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).

Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).

László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Attila Fiola.

Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tamás Kádár (Hungary).

Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).

Foul by Kostas Manolas (Greece).

Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).

Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).

Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.

