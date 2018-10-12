Goal! Greece 1, Hungary 0. Kostas Mitroglou (Greece) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.
Greece v Hungary
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Greece
- 13Barkas
- 2BakakisBooked at 27mins
- 4Manolas
- 19PapastathopoulosBooked at 9mins
- 23TsimikasBooked at 22mins
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 16KourbelisSubstituted forTziolisat 45'minutes
- 18Pelkas
- 10Fortounis
- 14Bakasetas
- 11Mitroglou
Substitutes
- 1Karnezis
- 3Tzavellas
- 5Bouchalakis
- 6Tziolis
- 7Christodoulopoulos
- 9Koulouris
- 12Paschalakis
- 15Lampropoulos
- 17Karelis
- 20Kolovetsios
- 21Giannoulis
- 22Fetfatzidis
Hungary
- 1Gulácsi
- 21Bese
- 6Orban
- 4Kádár
- 5FiolaBooked at 43mins
- 15KleinheislerBooked at 60mins
- 8Nagy
- 13KalmarBooked at 32minsSubstituted forKovácsat 55'minutes
- 17Varga
- 9Szalai
- 20Sallai
Substitutes
- 2Lang
- 3Souza dos Santos
- 7Gyurcsó
- 10Kovács
- 11Németh
- 12Dibusz
- 14Lovrencsics
- 16Pátkai
- 18Nagy
- 19Eppel
- 22Grof
- 23Barath
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Goal!
Attila Fiola (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece).
Attempt blocked. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
László Kleinheisler (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).
Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.
Substitution
Substitution, Hungary. István Kovács replaces Zsolt Kalmar.
Attempt missed. Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Zeca (Greece).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Ádám Szalai (Hungary).
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Ádám Nagy.
Attempt missed. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Barnabás Bese with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Alexandros Tziolis replaces Dimitrios Kourbelis.
Second Half
Second Half begins Greece 0, Hungary 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Greece 0, Hungary 0.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Willi Orban.
Dimitrios Kourbelis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).
Booking
Attila Fiola (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Zeca (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).
Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).
László Kleinheisler (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Attila Fiola.
Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).
Konstantinos Fortounis (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tamás Kádár (Hungary).
Michalis Bakakis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Attila Fiola (Hungary).
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Greece).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sokratis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zsolt Kalmar (Hungary).
Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (Greece).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.