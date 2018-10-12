Attempt missed. Petteri Forsell (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jasse Tuominen.
Estonia v Finland
Line-ups
Estonia
- 1Aksalu
- 23Teniste
- 21Baranov
- 20Dmitrijev
- 4Tamm
- 19Kallaste
- 10ZenjovBooked at 31minsSubstituted forLutsat 60'minutes
- 14Vassiljev
- 7Puri
- 11OjamaaBooked at 53mins
- 15Sappinen
Substitutes
- 2Kams
- 3Pikk
- 5Vihmann
- 6Kaljumae
- 8Anier
- 9Purje
- 12Lepmets
- 13Lepistu
- 16Antonov
- 17Luts
- 22Meerits
Finland
- 1Hrádecky
- 22Raitala
- 4Toivio
- 2Arajuuri
- 18Uronen
- 7Lod
- 14SparvBooked at 4mins
- 11Schüller
- 13SoiriSubstituted forForsellat 61'minutes
- 20Tuominen
- 10Pukki
Substitutes
- 3Granlund
- 5Väisänen
- 6Kamara
- 8Skrabb
- 9Markkanen
- 12Joronen
- 15Halsti
- 16Forsell
- 17Pirinen
- 19Lam
- 21Karjalainen
- 23Jaakkola
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Petteri Forsell replaces Pyry Soiri.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Siim Luts replaces Sergei Zenjov.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).
Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joona Toivio (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rauno Sappinen (Estonia).
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).
Nikita Baranov (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robin Lod.
Attempt blocked. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).
Taijo Teniste (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia) is shown the yellow card.
Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia).
Rasmus Schüller (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia).
Attempt blocked. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller.
Jukka Raitala (Finland).
Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Lod.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).
Nikita Baranov (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Estonia 0, Finland 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Estonia 0, Finland 0.
Attempt missed. Jere Uronen (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia).
Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Finland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller.
Attempt blocked. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tim Sparv.
Joona Toivio (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rauno Sappinen (Estonia).
Attempt blocked. Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Vassiljev.
Attempt missed. Tim Sparv (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller.
Foul by Jukka Raitala (Finland).
Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Joona Toivio (Finland) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.