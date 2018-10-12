UEFA Nations League - Group C2
Estonia0Finland0

Estonia v Finland

Line-ups

Estonia

  • 1Aksalu
  • 23Teniste
  • 21Baranov
  • 20Dmitrijev
  • 4Tamm
  • 19Kallaste
  • 10ZenjovBooked at 31minsSubstituted forLutsat 60'minutes
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 7Puri
  • 11OjamaaBooked at 53mins
  • 15Sappinen

Substitutes

  • 2Kams
  • 3Pikk
  • 5Vihmann
  • 6Kaljumae
  • 8Anier
  • 9Purje
  • 12Lepmets
  • 13Lepistu
  • 16Antonov
  • 17Luts
  • 22Meerits

Finland

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 22Raitala
  • 4Toivio
  • 2Arajuuri
  • 18Uronen
  • 7Lod
  • 14SparvBooked at 4mins
  • 11Schüller
  • 13SoiriSubstituted forForsellat 61'minutes
  • 20Tuominen
  • 10Pukki

Substitutes

  • 3Granlund
  • 5Väisänen
  • 6Kamara
  • 8Skrabb
  • 9Markkanen
  • 12Joronen
  • 15Halsti
  • 16Forsell
  • 17Pirinen
  • 19Lam
  • 21Karjalainen
  • 23Jaakkola
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamEstoniaAway TeamFinland
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Attempt missed. Petteri Forsell (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jasse Tuominen.

Substitution

Substitution, Finland. Petteri Forsell replaces Pyry Soiri.

Substitution

Substitution, Estonia. Siim Luts replaces Sergei Zenjov.

Foul by Jasse Tuominen (Finland).

Sander Puri (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joona Toivio (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rauno Sappinen (Estonia).

Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).

Nikita Baranov (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Robin Lod.

Attempt blocked. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).

Taijo Teniste (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia) is shown the yellow card.

Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia).

Rasmus Schüller (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia).

Attempt blocked. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller.

Jukka Raitala (Finland).

Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jasse Tuominen (Finland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Lod.

Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).

Nikita Baranov (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Estonia 0, Finland 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Estonia 0, Finland 0.

Attempt missed. Jere Uronen (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Pyry Soiri (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia).

Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Finland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller.

Attempt blocked. Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tim Sparv.

Joona Toivio (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rauno Sappinen (Estonia).

Attempt blocked. Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Vassiljev.

Attempt missed. Tim Sparv (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller.

Foul by Jukka Raitala (Finland).

Henrik Ojamaa (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Joona Toivio (Finland) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Sergei Zenjov (Estonia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311114-34
4San Marino300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22004046
2Switzerland21016153
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland201112-11
3Austria201101-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland32102027
2Hungary31112204
3Greece31112204
4Estonia301202-21
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories