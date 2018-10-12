Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.
Moldova v San Marino
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Moldova
- 23Koselev
- 5Posmac
- 4Carp
- 6Epureanu
- 9Antoniuc
- 7Ionita
- 8Gatcan
- 2ReabciukSubstituted forDedovat 45'minutes
- 11Ginsari
- 21DamascanSubstituted forBoiciucat 54'minutes
- 20Cociuc
Substitutes
- 1Namasco
- 10Dedov
- 12Pascenco
- 13Graur
- 14Cojocari
- 15Jardan
- 16Sandu
- 17Razgoniuc
- 18Anton
- 19Boiciuc
San Marino
- 12Benedettini
- 11Battistini
- 5Vitaioli
- 14Brolli
- 17Grandoni
- 8GasperoniBooked at 39mins
- 21Golinucci
- 16Mularoni
- 20Hirsch
- 10GiardiSubstituted forPalazziat 45'minutes
- 7Vitaioli
Substitutes
- 1Simoncini
- 2Cesarini
- 3Palazzi
- 4Battistini
- 6Golinucci
- 9Stefanelli
- 13Della Valle
- 15Lunadei
- 18Angelini
- 22Tomassini
- 23Zavoli
- Referee:
- Bryn Markham-Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 2, San Marino 0. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc.
Foul by Eugeniu Cociuc (Moldova).
Manuel Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Veaceslav Posmac.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Boiciuc (Moldova) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Dedov.
Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).
José Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Catalin Carp (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eugeniu Cociuc.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Fabio Vitaioli.
Attempt saved. José Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Battistini with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Boiciuc replaces Vitalie Damascan.
Foul by Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova).
Cristian Brolli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.
Attempt missed. Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Eugeniu Cociuc with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Alex Gasperoni.
Attempt blocked. Eugeniu Cociuc (Moldova) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandru Gatcan.
Attempt missed. Artur Ionita (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Radu Ginsari.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Dedov replaces Oleg Reabciuk.
Second Half
Second Half begins Moldova 1, San Marino 0.
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Mirko Palazzi replaces Mattia Giardi.
Half Time
First Half ends, Moldova 1, San Marino 0.
Attempt blocked. Mattia Giardi (San Marino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Vitaioli.
Attempt blocked. Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).
Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).
Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Catalin Carp (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Fabio Vitaioli.
Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).
Mattia Giardi (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Alex Gasperoni (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Gasperoni (San Marino).
Attempt saved. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc with a cross.
Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Catalin Carp.
Hand ball by Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova).