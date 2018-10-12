UEFA Nations League - Group D2
Moldova2San Marino0

Moldova v San Marino

Line-ups

Moldova

  • 23Koselev
  • 5Posmac
  • 4Carp
  • 6Epureanu
  • 9Antoniuc
  • 7Ionita
  • 8Gatcan
  • 2ReabciukSubstituted forDedovat 45'minutes
  • 11Ginsari
  • 21DamascanSubstituted forBoiciucat 54'minutes
  • 20Cociuc

Substitutes

  • 1Namasco
  • 10Dedov
  • 12Pascenco
  • 13Graur
  • 14Cojocari
  • 15Jardan
  • 16Sandu
  • 17Razgoniuc
  • 18Anton
  • 19Boiciuc

San Marino

  • 12Benedettini
  • 11Battistini
  • 5Vitaioli
  • 14Brolli
  • 17Grandoni
  • 8GasperoniBooked at 39mins
  • 21Golinucci
  • 16Mularoni
  • 20Hirsch
  • 10GiardiSubstituted forPalazziat 45'minutes
  • 7Vitaioli

Substitutes

  • 1Simoncini
  • 2Cesarini
  • 3Palazzi
  • 4Battistini
  • 6Golinucci
  • 9Stefanelli
  • 13Della Valle
  • 15Lunadei
  • 18Angelini
  • 22Tomassini
  • 23Zavoli
Referee:
Bryn Markham-Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldovaAway TeamSan Marino
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home23
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.

Goal!

Goal! Moldova 2, San Marino 0. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc.

Foul by Eugeniu Cociuc (Moldova).

Manuel Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Veaceslav Posmac.

Attempt missed. Alexandru Boiciuc (Moldova) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Dedov.

Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).

José Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Catalin Carp (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eugeniu Cociuc.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Fabio Vitaioli.

Attempt saved. José Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Battistini with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Boiciuc replaces Vitalie Damascan.

Foul by Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova).

Cristian Brolli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.

Attempt missed. Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Eugeniu Cociuc with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Alex Gasperoni.

Attempt blocked. Eugeniu Cociuc (Moldova) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandru Gatcan.

Attempt missed. Artur Ionita (Moldova) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Radu Ginsari.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Dedov replaces Oleg Reabciuk.

Second Half

Second Half begins Moldova 1, San Marino 0.

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Mirko Palazzi replaces Mattia Giardi.

Half Time

First Half ends, Moldova 1, San Marino 0.

Attempt blocked. Mattia Giardi (San Marino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Vitaioli.

Attempt blocked. Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).

Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova).

Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Catalin Carp (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).

Corner, Moldova. Conceded by Fabio Vitaioli.

Foul by Catalin Carp (Moldova).

Mattia Giardi (San Marino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Alex Gasperoni (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alexandru Gatcan (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Gasperoni (San Marino).

Attempt saved. Vitalie Damascan (Moldova) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Antoniuc with a cross.

Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Catalin Carp.

Hand ball by Alexandru Epureanu (Moldova).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22004046
2Switzerland21016153
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland201112-11
3Austria201101-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland32102027
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia301202-21
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories