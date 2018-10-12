Anthony Moris (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Belarus v Luxembourg
Line-ups
Belarus
- 16Gorbunov
- 5Polyakov
- 3Martynovich
- 17Sivakov
- 19Volodko
- 2Dragun
- 18Maevski
- 13Nekhajchik
- 14Putsila
- 22Stasevich
- 11Saroka
Substitutes
- 1Gutor
- 4Burko
- 6Politsevich
- 7Kovalev
- 8Kendysh
- 9Korzun
- 10Signevich
- 12Chernik
- 15Kislyak
- 20Laptev
- 21Rios
- 23Skavysh
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 4MalgetSubstituted forMahmutovicat 45'minutes
- 13Carlson
- 15ThillSubstituted forRodriguesat 57'minutes
- 8Martins Pereira
- 6Philipps
- 20Turpel
- 14Sinani
- 22Joachim
Substitutes
- 3Mahmutovic
- 5Bohnert
- 7Gerson
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 10Thill
- 11Rodrigues
- 12Schon
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 17Mutsch
- 19Jänisch
- 21Deville
- 23Kips
- Referee:
- Alì Palabiyik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Laurent Jans.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Gerson Rodrigues replaces Olivier Thill.
Maksim Volodko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).
Foul by Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg).
Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Maksim Volodko.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Maksim Volodko.
Anton Putsila (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).
Attempt missed. Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Laurent Jans with a cross.
Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).
Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Anton Putsila (Belarus).
Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anton Saroka (Belarus).
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anton Putsila (Belarus).
Chris Philipps (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Belarus 1, Luxembourg 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Enes Mahmutovic replaces Kevin Malget.
Half Time
First Half ends, Belarus 1, Luxembourg 0.
Attempt missed. Anton Putsila (Belarus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stanislav Dragun.
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Anthony Moris.
Attempt saved. Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pavel Nekhajchik with a cross.
Offside, Luxembourg. Anthony Moris tries a through ball, but Olivier Thill is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Belarus 1, Luxembourg 0. Anton Saroka (Belarus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stanislav Dragun with a cross.
Offside, Luxembourg. Anthony Moris tries a through ball, but Olivier Thill is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Igor Stasevich (Belarus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anton Putsila.
Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).
Foul by Maksim Volodko (Belarus).
Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Igor Stasevich (Belarus).
Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Anton Putsila.
Maksim Volodko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.