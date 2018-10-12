UEFA Nations League - Group D2
Belarus1Luxembourg0

Belarus v Luxembourg

Line-ups

Belarus

  • 16Gorbunov
  • 5Polyakov
  • 3Martynovich
  • 17Sivakov
  • 19Volodko
  • 2Dragun
  • 18Maevski
  • 13Nekhajchik
  • 14Putsila
  • 22Stasevich
  • 11Saroka

Substitutes

  • 1Gutor
  • 4Burko
  • 6Politsevich
  • 7Kovalev
  • 8Kendysh
  • 9Korzun
  • 10Signevich
  • 12Chernik
  • 15Kislyak
  • 20Laptev
  • 21Rios
  • 23Skavysh

Luxembourg

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 4MalgetSubstituted forMahmutovicat 45'minutes
  • 13Carlson
  • 15ThillSubstituted forRodriguesat 57'minutes
  • 8Martins Pereira
  • 6Philipps
  • 20Turpel
  • 14Sinani
  • 22Joachim

Substitutes

  • 3Mahmutovic
  • 5Bohnert
  • 7Gerson
  • 9Alves Da Mota
  • 10Thill
  • 11Rodrigues
  • 12Schon
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 17Mutsch
  • 19Jänisch
  • 21Deville
  • 23Kips
Referee:
Alì Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamBelarusAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Anthony Moris (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Laurent Jans.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Gerson Rodrigues replaces Olivier Thill.

Maksim Volodko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).

Foul by Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg).

Ivan Maevski (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Maksim Volodko.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Maksim Volodko.

Anton Putsila (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).

Attempt missed. Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Laurent Jans with a cross.

Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).

Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Anton Putsila (Belarus).

Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anton Saroka (Belarus).

Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anton Putsila (Belarus).

Chris Philipps (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Belarus 1, Luxembourg 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Enes Mahmutovic replaces Kevin Malget.

Half Time

First Half ends, Belarus 1, Luxembourg 0.

Attempt missed. Anton Putsila (Belarus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stanislav Dragun.

Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Anthony Moris.

Attempt saved. Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pavel Nekhajchik with a cross.

Offside, Luxembourg. Anthony Moris tries a through ball, but Olivier Thill is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Belarus 1, Luxembourg 0. Anton Saroka (Belarus) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stanislav Dragun with a cross.

Offside, Luxembourg. Anthony Moris tries a through ball, but Olivier Thill is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Igor Stasevich (Belarus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anton Putsila.

Stanislav Dragun (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).

Foul by Maksim Volodko (Belarus).

Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Igor Stasevich (Belarus).

Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Anton Putsila.

Maksim Volodko (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311114-34
4San Marino300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22004046
2Switzerland21016153
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland201112-11
3Austria201101-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland32102027
2Hungary31112204
3Greece31112204
4Estonia301202-21
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories