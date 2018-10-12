Arbroath v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Live on BBC Alba
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Hill
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3HamiltonBooked at 24mins
- 7Gold
- 6GrahamSubstituted forWhatleyat 64'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 8McCord
- 11DenholmSubstituted forLinnat 64'minutes
- 10McKenna
- 9WallaceSubstituted forDorisat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Swankie
- 14Linn
- 15Whatley
- 16Doris
- 21Jamieson
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 3McIntyre
- 22Henderson
- 5Balatoni
- 2Thomson
- 11TaylorBooked at 65minsSubstituted forStewartat 77'minutes
- 6Laird
- 4Black
- 10HandlingSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 9Henderson
- 19ShepherdBooked at 57mins
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 14Rodger
- 16Stewart
- 17Hall
- 21Morton
- 23Lumsden
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
Home TeamArbroathAway TeamEdinburgh City
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11