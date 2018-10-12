Scottish Challenge Cup
Arbroath1Edinburgh City3

Arbroath v Edinburgh City

Arbroath

  • 1Hill
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3HamiltonBooked at 24mins
  • 7Gold
  • 6GrahamSubstituted forWhatleyat 64'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 8McCord
  • 11DenholmSubstituted forLinnat 64'minutes
  • 10McKenna
  • 9WallaceSubstituted forDorisat 73'minutes

  • 12Swankie
  • 14Linn
  • 15Whatley
  • 16Doris
  • 21Jamieson

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 3McIntyre
  • 22Henderson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 2Thomson
  • 11TaylorBooked at 65minsSubstituted forStewartat 77'minutes
  • 6Laird
  • 4Black
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forSmithat 56'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 9Henderson
  • 19ShepherdBooked at 57mins

  • 7Smith
  • 14Rodger
  • 16Stewart
  • 17Hall
  • 21Morton
  • 23Lumsden
Alan Muir

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away11

