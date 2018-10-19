Hull City v Preston North End
Hull defender Jordy de Wijs is back in training after an ankle injury which kept him out of their last two games.
Striker Fraizer Campbell is also expected to feature after recovering from a knock, but Brazilian midfielder Evandro (hamstring) remains doubtful.
Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson is back in contention after missing the win against Wigan before the international break with an ankle problem.
Midfielder Josh Harrop and striker Billy Bodin are out with knee injuries.
Alex Neil's side are bidding for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Match facts
- Hull have lost their last three league matches against Preston - they had won their three matches prior to this run.
- Preston have never won consecutive away league visits to Hull - this is their 28th away league game against the Tigers.
- Hull striker Jarrod Bowen scored in both Championship matches against Preston last season (two goals) but ended on the losing side in both games.
- No Championship side has conceded more first half goals this season than Preston (10, level with Stoke).
- Hull have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions (W1 D1), scoring just five goals across those matches.
- Preston's last eight matches in all competitions have seen 36 goals scored (17 for, 19 against).