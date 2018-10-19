Hull City v Preston North End

Jarrod Bowen is Hull's joint-top scorer this season, with three goals

Hull defender Jordy de Wijs is back in training after an ankle injury which kept him out of their last two games.

Striker Fraizer Campbell is also expected to feature after recovering from a knock, but Brazilian midfielder Evandro (hamstring) remains doubtful.

Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson is back in contention after missing the win against Wigan before the international break with an ankle problem.

Midfielder Josh Harrop and striker Billy Bodin are out with knee injuries.

Alex Neil's side are bidding for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Match facts