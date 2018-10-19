Aston Villa v Swansea City
Aston Villa captain James Chester will return for Dean Smith's first game in charge of the club as they take on Swansea City.
The Wales defender was banned for the 2-1 defeat at Millwall, while striker Scott Hogan (groin) is also fit.
Swansea will be without striker Wilfried Bony and winger Jefferson Montero despite both players returning to training after injury.
The pair are still a few weeks away from being in contention.
Bony has not played since rupturing his cruciate ligament in February and was then hindered by a hamstring problem.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have lost their last five league matches against Swansea, all in the Premier League between April 2014 and March 2016.
- Swansea have lost all five of their away league matches against Aston Villa outside the top-flight, though these matches were played between 1936 and 1972.
- Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has scored 31 league goals in his career - including five last season for Swansea - with all 31 scored from inside the box.
- Swansea are the only Championship team yet to score from a set piece this season, while Aston Villa have conceded more set piece goals than any other side (11).
- None of the last six permanent Aston Villa managers have won their first league match in charge (Alex McLeish, Paul Lambert, Tim Sherwood, Remi Garde, Roberto Di Matteo and Steve Bruce) since Gerard Houllier won his first in September 2010 against Wolves.
- Swansea have not scored a first half goal in an away league match since December 2017 against Everton - they've played 16 games on the road since, scoring all 10 goals in the second half of games.