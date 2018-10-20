Ipswich Town 0-2 Queens Park Rangers: Pressure builds on Paul Hurst

Tomer Hemed (left) notched his second goal for QPR after joining on a season-long loan from Brighton

Queens Park Rangers eased to victory at Championship strugglers Ipswich Town to increase the pressure on Tractor Boys manager Paul Hurst.

The visitors went ahead when Town keeper Dean Gerken fumbled Luke Freeman's corner into his own net.

Rangers doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time through Tomer Hemed's penalty after Eberechi Eze was felled in the box by Toto Nsiala.

Gerken denied Eze and Hemed after the break, while England Under-20 forward Eze also clipped the bar with a shot from the edge of the box as Rangers dominated.

Ipswich have won just once in the league this season under Hurst and are yet to register a home victory since the former Shrewsbury boss took charge at Portman Road this summer.

The Suffolk side rarely threatened Joe Lumley in the QPR goal, with a Grant Ward header their only effort on target.

It proved to be a comfortable afternoon for the west Londoners once they took the lead from Freeman's set-piece, as Steve McClaren's side made it three games without defeat.

Ipswich remain one point from safety despite the loss but drop to the bottom of the table, slipping behind Hull City on games won.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"We were second best from start to finish, it's another game where we've given away poor goals that make the game more difficult than it already was.

"Again it looked like they didn't really have the belief to get back in the game.

"I've not been involved in a run of games, 13, where there's been so many soft goals given away. All managers look at every goal that is conceded and think they could have been avoided, but these have all been from genuine mistakes, and either as a manager or player I cannot remember a season like it."

QPR boss Steve McClaren told BBC Radio London:

"We needed to start the week well, and this was an opportunity and we were very professional.

"We started strongly, good platform from being hard to beat and very creative when we went forward. We could have scored more goals and that has been our letdown in recent weeks, but certainly we're conceding less than we were the first four games.

"We're slowly moving forward from a bad start and gaining confidence and belief."