Ipswich Town 0-2 Queens Park Rangers: Pressure builds on Paul Hurst
Queens Park Rangers eased to victory at Championship strugglers Ipswich Town to increase the pressure on Tractor Boys manager Paul Hurst.
The visitors went ahead when Town keeper Dean Gerken fumbled Luke Freeman's corner into his own net.
Rangers doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time through Tomer Hemed's penalty after Eberechi Eze was felled in the box by Toto Nsiala.
Gerken denied Eze and Hemed after the break, while England Under-20 forward Eze also clipped the bar with a shot from the edge of the box as Rangers dominated.
Ipswich have won just once in the league this season under Hurst and are yet to register a home victory since the former Shrewsbury boss took charge at Portman Road this summer.
The Suffolk side rarely threatened Joe Lumley in the QPR goal, with a Grant Ward header their only effort on target.
It proved to be a comfortable afternoon for the west Londoners once they took the lead from Freeman's set-piece, as Steve McClaren's side made it three games without defeat.
Ipswich remain one point from safety despite the loss but drop to the bottom of the table, slipping behind Hull City on games won.
Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Suffolk:
"We were second best from start to finish, it's another game where we've given away poor goals that make the game more difficult than it already was.
"Again it looked like they didn't really have the belief to get back in the game.
"I've not been involved in a run of games, 13, where there's been so many soft goals given away. All managers look at every goal that is conceded and think they could have been avoided, but these have all been from genuine mistakes, and either as a manager or player I cannot remember a season like it."
QPR boss Steve McClaren told BBC Radio London:
"We needed to start the week well, and this was an opportunity and we were very professional.
"We started strongly, good platform from being hard to beat and very creative when we went forward. We could have scored more goals and that has been our letdown in recent weeks, but certainly we're conceding less than we were the first four games.
"We're slowly moving forward from a bad start and gaining confidence and belief."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 1Gerken
- 5Pennington
- 22Nsiala
- 4Chambers
- 2Donacien
- 8Skuse
- 6Chalobah
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forLankesterat 66'minutes
- 23Dozzell
- 18WardSubstituted forJacksonat 66'minutes
- 20Sears
Substitutes
- 3Knudsen
- 9Jackson
- 11Nolan
- 14Graham
- 21Downes
- 33Bialkowski
- 36Lankester
QPR
- 13Lumley
- 22Rangel
- 37Leistner
- 33LynchBooked at 53mins
- 3Bidwell
- 23Wszolek
- 21Luongo
- 5Cameron
- 7Freeman
- 10EzeSubstituted forScowenat 90'minutes
- 16HemedSubstituted forWellsat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 4Hall
- 8Cousins
- 11Scowen
- 17Smith
- 20Osayi-Samuel
- 32Wells
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 18,345
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aristote Nsiala (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Jack Lankester (Ipswich Town).
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Lankester (Ipswich Town).
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Josh Scowen replaces Eberechi Eze.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.
Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town).
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Angel Rangel.
Attempt blocked. Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Freddie Sears with a cross.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Aristote Nsiala.
Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers).
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Massimo Luongo tries a through ball, but Pawel Wszolek is caught offside.
Matthew Pennington (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers).
Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Pawel Wszolek.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Nahki Wells replaces Tomer Hemed.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Cole Skuse.
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pawel Wszolek.
Jack Lankester (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Geoff Cameron (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jack Lankester (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jack Lankester replaces Gwion Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kayden Jackson replaces Grant Ward.
Aristote Nsiala (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tomer Hemed (Queens Park Rangers).
Dean Gerken (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Gwion Edwards.