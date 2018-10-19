Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Norwich
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Norwich City

Teemu Pukki in action for Norwich
Teemu Pukki has scored nine goals this season for club and country
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 11:45 BST

Nottingham Forest will give a late fitness test to Ben Osborn, who picked up a calf problem in training.

Fellow defender Jack Robinson is banned but Portuguese winger Diogo Goncalves is back after a three-match suspension.

Norwich will be without top scorer Teemu Pukki, who tore his hamstring while on duty for Finland.

Captain Grant Hanley is still weeks from a return, Kenny McLean is recovering from ankle surgery and Ben Marshall is a doubt after illness.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest kept clean sheets in both Championship meetings against Norwich in 2017-18 (W1 D1) - in their previous match, they had lost 5-1 (February 2017).
  • Norwich have won two of their last 12 league visits to the City Ground against Nottingham Forest (D3 L7).
  • Nottingham Forest midfielder Adlene Guedioura has played more Championship matches without ending on the losing side than any other player this season (9 - W3 D6 L0).
  • Norwich and Nottingham Forest have both scored just three first-half goals in the Championship this season, with only Rotherham scoring fewer (2).
  • In regular Championship meetings, Aitor Karanka has never lost against Norwich, nor has he seen his sides concede a goal (P3 W2 D1 L0) - however, he did lose against the Canaries in the 2014-15 Championship play-off final as Middlesbrough manager.
  • Norwich have given just 1,473 minutes to English players in the Championship this season - fewer than any other side; the Canaries are the only side yet to see an English player score a goal this season in the second tier.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd128132113825
2West Brom1273231171424
3Leeds126512291323
4Middlesbrough12642146822
5Nottm Forest124711713419
6Sheff Wed125431918119
7Brentford124622014618
8Derby125341513218
9Norwich125341515018
10Blackburn124621415-118
11Swansea12453129317
12Wigan125251416-217
13Bristol City124441614216
14Stoke124441718-116
15Aston Villa123632020015
16Bolton124351015-515
17Birmingham122821312114
18QPR12426919-1014
19Rotherham12327919-1011
20Millwall122461319-610
21Reading122371520-59
22Preston122371824-69
23Ipswich121651118-79
24Hull122281019-98
View full Championship table

Top Stories