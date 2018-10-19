Nottingham Forest v Norwich City

From the section

Teemu Pukki has scored nine goals this season for club and country

Nottingham Forest will give a late fitness test to Ben Osborn, who picked up a calf problem in training.

Fellow defender Jack Robinson is banned but Portuguese winger Diogo Goncalves is back after a three-match suspension.

Norwich will be without top scorer Teemu Pukki, who tore his hamstring while on duty for Finland.

Captain Grant Hanley is still weeks from a return, Kenny McLean is recovering from ankle surgery and Ben Marshall is a doubt after illness.

Match facts