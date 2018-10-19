Stoke City v Birmingham City
Stoke City boss Gary Rowett says he has "one or two little knocks" to contend with ahead of the meeting with his old club Birmingham City.
Midfielder Sam Clucas (knee) and Ibrahim Afellay (also knee) remain sidelined, while skipper Ryan Shawcross has missed the last four games.
Birmingham midfielder Craig Gardner is fit for a first outing in two months.
Blues also hope to have striker Isaac Vassell back in Garry Monk's squad within the next fortnight.
Vassell has not played for almost a year after a knee injury was followed by a hip problem during his rehabilitation.
Blues, who have drawn six times in an eight-game unbeaten run, are 17th in the Championship, three places and two points behind Stoke, who have won their last two games to move within three points of the play-offs.
Match facts
- This is the 100th meeting between Stoke and Birmingham in all competitions since their first meeting in October 1894. The Potters have won 42 and Blues won 32 of 99 matches between the sides.
- Birmingham have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight league matches against Stoke.
- Stoke manager Gary Rowett has not lost against Birmingham since he left the club in December 2016, With Derby, he won twice and drew once, facing a different manager each time (Gianfranco Zola, Lee Carsley and Steve Cotterill).
- This will be the third Championship meeting between Gary Rowett and Garry Monk in the last three seasons. Rowett has won the other two, for Blues, 2-1 at Leeds in August 2016 and for Derby, 3-0 at Middlesbrough in November 2017.
- Stoke are looking to win three consecutive league matches for the first time since October 2016.
- Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored 10 goals since Garry Monk's first match in charge in March - only Neal Maupay (14) and Lewis Grabban (11) have scored more in the Championship since.