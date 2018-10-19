Championship
Rotherham15:00Bolton
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers

Rotherham manager Paul Warne
Paul Warne's Rotherham are without a league win in five matches
Rotherham boss Paul Warne is expected to have a number of players back from injury after the international break.

Richie Towell (knee), Jamie Proctor, Richard Wood and Clark Robertson (all groin) have recovered while Michael Smith has rested a groin problem.

New Bolton signing Stephen Ireland will not be match-fit to make his debut.

The former Manchester City midfielder has joined on a short-term deal with Phil Parkinson's side four points outside the Championship play-offs.

Match facts

  • Rotherham have lost just one of their 18 home matches against Bolton in all competitions (W11 D6), a 1-0 reverse in a league match in August 1966.
  • Bolton have collected just one point from their past eight away league visits to Rotherham (P8 W0 D1 L7).
  • Rotherham have lost just two of their past 21 home games in all competitions (W14 D5).
  • Bolton manager Phil Parkinson has lost six of his past seven matches against Rotherham in all competitions (D1).
  • Bolton have attempted just 109 shots in the Championship this season - 16 fewer than any other side.
  • Bolton's Yanic Wildschut has scored in both of his league games against Rotherham, with both goals coming at the New York Stadium.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd128132113825
2West Brom1273231171424
3Leeds126512291323
4Middlesbrough12642146822
5Nottm Forest124711713419
6Sheff Wed125431918119
7Brentford124622014618
8Derby125341513218
9Norwich125341515018
10Blackburn124621415-118
11Swansea12453129317
12Wigan125251416-217
13Bristol City124441614216
14Stoke124441718-116
15Aston Villa123632020015
16Bolton124351015-515
17Birmingham122821312114
18QPR12426919-1014
19Rotherham12327919-1011
20Millwall122461319-610
21Reading122371520-59
22Preston122371824-69
23Ipswich121651118-79
24Hull122281019-98
View full Championship table

