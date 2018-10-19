Brentford v Bristol City

Thomas Frank (right) took over from Dean Smith (left) after he departed to join Aston Villa

Newly-appointed Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will be in charge for the first time against Bristol City.

He takes the reins after the exit of Dean Smith to Aston Villa, having previously been assistant, and will assess the fitness of Chris Mepham.

Bristol City are set to hand a first league start to goalkeeper Max O'Leary.

The 22-year-old steps in as Niki Maenpaa is out for at least a month with an abductor strain, while Frank Fielding has viral meningitis.

Match facts