Reading v Millwall

Saeid Ezatolahi joined Reading on season-long loan in August

Saeid Ezatolahi will miss Reading's Championship game against Millwall after picking up a knock on international duty with Iran.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (calf), Sam Baldock (calf) and John O'Shea (hamstring) are also absent this weekend.

Mahlon Romeo will be fit to feature for Millwall, despite nursing a groin complaint while away on international duty with Antigua and Barbuda.

Centre-back Shaun Hutchinson should be available after long-term knee trouble.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's a bit early to start talking in terms of six-pointers, but it is a big game because our home form hasn't been that good.

"We've got to find some form at home, we've got to put in some performances.

"Last season Millwall were a really strong side and although they've had some difficulties with results this season, they still are.

"We're going to have to really stand up to their physical and aerial threat and play our own style of football to cause them problems."

