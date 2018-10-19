Championship
Derby17:30Sheff Utd
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Sheffield United

Only two Championship strikers have scored more than the seven goals Billy Sharp has netted for Sheffield United this season
Derby County have fit-again Curtis Davies and George Evans in contention to return for the visit of Championship leaders Sheffield United.

Defender Davies (hamstring), an unused sub in the 1-1 draw at QPR, has not featured since the opening day, while Evans injured his knee on his league debut for the Rams on 21 August.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that Conor Washington is available.

The forward requested to be omitted by Northern Ireland for personal reasons.

Having missed his country's games against Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina he is in contention for a Blades side on a four-match winning streak.

Midfielder Paul Coutts has come off the bench in United's last two fixtures following his recovery from a broken leg and may be pushing for a starting berth, but Wilder may be reluctant to tinker with a successful formula.

Match facts

  • Derby have won just one of their last six home Championship games against Sheffield United.
  • Sheffield United have lost their last five league meetings with Derby in the month of October - most recently in October 2002.
  • Derby have scored 15 Championship goals in 12 games this season - and the last eight have been scored by different players: Richard Keogh, Martyn Waghorn, Florian Jozefzoon, Harry Wilson, David Nugent, Mason Mount, Craig Bryson and Jack Marriott.
  • Sheffield United are the only Championship side this season to use players exclusively from the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
  • Derby have drawn three of their last five Championship games, having previously drawn just one of their previous 16 league matches (not including the play-offs).
  • Billy Sharp's seven Championship goals this season have earned 10 points for Sheffield United - the most of any player in the division in 2018-19.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd128132113825
2West Brom1273231171424
3Leeds126512291323
4Middlesbrough12642146822
5Nottm Forest124711713419
6Sheff Wed125431918119
7Brentford124622014618
8Derby125341513218
9Norwich125341515018
10Blackburn124621415-118
11Swansea12453129317
12Wigan125251416-217
13Bristol City124441614216
14Stoke124441718-116
15Aston Villa123632020015
16Bolton124351015-515
17Birmingham122821312114
18QPR12426919-1014
19Rotherham12327919-1011
20Millwall122461319-610
21Reading122371520-59
22Preston122371824-69
23Ipswich121651118-79
24Hull122281019-98
View full Championship table

