Crawley Town v Newport County

Bondz N'Gala received his red card in injury time at Colchester

Crawley's Bondz N'Gala will miss the game against Newport as he is suspended after a red card at Colchester United.

Nathaniel George will miss out through injury and Jimmy Smith (knee) is out for the remainder of the season.

High-flying Newport County head to Crawley Town with injury worries to several key midfielders.

Wales international Andrew Crofts (Achilles), Tyreeq Bakinson (dead leg) and Robbie Willmott (bruised shin) are all likely to miss out.