Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts have won just one of their past eight league games against Aberdeen (D3 L4), a 2-0 victory in April last season.
  • Aberdeen have won just three of their past 12 trips to Hearts in the top-flight (D2 L7), failing to score in six of those games.
  • Hearts have lost just one of their last 18 home league games (W10 D7), winning four of their last five.
  • Aberdeen's current run of three away league games without a win (D2 L1) is their poorest such streak since August 2016 (six games).
  • Aberdeen's Stevie May has scored five goals in his six Premiership starts against Hearts; against no other club has he netted more in the division (level with Dundee).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts8611146819
2Hibernian85211961317
3Celtic8512134916
4Kilmarnock8512137616
5Livingston843185315
6Rangers84221881014
7Aberdeen833297212
8St Johnstone8224718-118
9Hamilton8206616-106
10Motherwell8125814-65
11St Mirren8116417-134
12Dundee8107516-113
