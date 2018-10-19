Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Dundee
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Although this will be the first top-flight meeting between Livingston and Dundee since May 2005, the Lions are unbeaten in four such games against the Dee (W2 D2).
  • Dundee have never won away at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership (P5 W0 D3 L2), conceding exactly one goal in all five visits.
  • Livingston have won each of their last three home league games, their best run in the top tier of Scottish football since August 2002 (also three). They have never won four on the bounce at home in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Dundee have lost eight of their last nine league games, winning the other 2-0 against Hamilton in September.
  • Livingston and Dundee are the only two sides who are yet to see a player score more than once in this season's Scottish Premiership, with Dundee having five players on one goal whilst Livingston have eight.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts8611146819
2Hibernian85211961317
3Celtic8512134916
4Kilmarnock8512137616
5Livingston843185315
6Rangers84221881014
7Aberdeen833297212
8St Johnstone8224718-118
9Hamilton8206616-106
10Motherwell8125814-65
11St Mirren8116417-134
12Dundee8107516-113
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport