Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Hibernian
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic are unbeaten in their last nine league meetings with Hibernian at Celtic Park (W6 D3) since a 2-1 loss in January 2010.
  • After beating Celtic 2-1 in April, Hibs could win back-to-back league meetings with the champions for the first time since September 2007.
  • After winning both of their last two league games, Celtic are looking to win three consecutive Scottish Premiership matches for only the second time in 2018, and the first since January - a run which included a 1-0 win at home to Hibs.
  • Hibs are on a run of four consecutive league wins; they haven't won five in a row in the top-flight since March 2011.
  • Celtic's James Forrest netted more goals in their 6-0 win over St Johnstone last time out (four) than he had in his previous 28 Scottish Premiership appearances combined (three).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts8611146819
2Hibernian85211961317
3Celtic8512134916
4Kilmarnock8512137616
5Livingston843185315
6Rangers84221881014
7Aberdeen833297212
8St Johnstone8224718-118
9Hamilton8206616-106
10Motherwell8125814-65
11St Mirren8116417-134
12Dundee8107516-113
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport