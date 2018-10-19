Bournemouth v Southampton

Eddie Howe has won only one of his 10 fixtures as a manager against Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth pair Ryan Fraser and Joshua King are fitness doubts because of respective hamstring and ankle issues.

Charlie Daniels is nearing a return from a knee injury but will not be available this weekend.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has recovered from the hamstring tightness that prompted his withdrawal from the recent England squad.

Stuart Armstrong has overcome a calf problem, ensuring Southampton have a fully-fit squad.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: When I was growing up in Hampshire (and I'm old enough to remember when Bournemouth was in the county) there was little in the way of rivalry between these clubs.

Southampton's nemesis were (and still are) to the east, not the west, and indeed many Saints fans I knew had a soft spot for the Cherries.

So does geographical proximity make a derby, or does it need an element of animosity, whether historical or competitive?

What is certain is that Southampton desperately need a victory, while Bournemouth are enjoying a terrific start to the season and will fancy themselves to take maximum points from their South Coast neighbours. But is it truly a derby?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "We want more points on the board. We feel once we overcome a little bit of the anxiety we've got in our play at times, in key moments...

"It's not as if we're not getting shots off. If we convert more of them we'll score more goals and win more games.

"We've got a number of fixtures coming up that we feel we can maximise our chances with."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are stuck near the bottom of the table with only one win from their first eight league games, while Bournemouth are absolutely flying.

They are set up to attack teams and, between them, their forward players are tricky, strong, skilful and pacy - a real handful.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's only league victory over Southampton in 11 attempts spanning 60 years came in March 2016; Steve Cook and Benik Afobe scored in a 2-0 Premier League home win.

Southampton have lost just two of their last 14 games against Bournemouth in all competitions (W8, D4, L2).

Bournemouth

The Cherries are vying to register three successive league wins in a single season for the first time since March 2016.

Bournemouth's tally of 16 points is their best return after eight matches of a Premier League season. It took them 16 matches to reach that mark last season.

Eddie Howe's side have won seven of their last 10 league fixtures.

They could set a Premier League club record by extending their unbeaten home run to six matches. Bournemouth are also trying to win five consecutive home games in all competitions for the first time since November 2014.

Bournemouth have only lost one of their last eight Premier League home matches (W5, D2).

Southampton