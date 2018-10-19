Huddersfield Town v Liverpool

With four goals in nine appearances in all competitions, Daniel Sturridge has already surpassed last season's tally of three.

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield pair Philip Billing and Isaac Mbenza should be available after ankle and knee injuries respectively.

The Terriers remain without injured trio Tommy Smith, Terrence Kongolo and Danny Williams.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk should feature having returned to full training on Thursday following groin and rib injuries respectively.

James Milner's hamstring problem will definitely rule him out while Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are both doubts.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: In Rijeka's eerie silence, Jordan Henderson was England's loudest player. Liverpool will need that leadership as they go into three must-win games counting the cost of an abrasive month.

Unbeaten in the league in that time against Spurs, Chelsea and most recently Manchester City is proof of more durability. Huddersfield and Cardiff should be beaten. But they dropped nine points against bottom-three clubs last season.

Huddersfield haven't won in 12 league games, albeit only Manchester City have trounced them. If Liverpool are at it from the start, they'll win comfortably. But David Wagner will have plans to create a massive shock against his old pal Jurgen Klopp.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "Now we have a great opportunity, a wonderful game in front of our fans against a very strong side, where we can hopefully perform at the same level (as our last game).

"Every performance gives you belief and every win gives you belief - unfortunately we have no wins so far - but we have performed at a good level consistently over the last weeks, and in training the guys look very good as well.

"Sometimes football writes some great stories and nobody knows what is going to happen on Saturday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield put in a really good performance in their draw at Burnley in their last game, and could well have taken all three points.

But I don't see them causing Liverpool too many problems, even at home, and the Reds will be confident of creating enough chances of their own to win.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v cricket legend Shane Warne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield are without a win in the past 12 meetings in all competitions, drawing three and losing nine.

They have failed to score in the last seven of those fixtures since a 1-1 draw at Anfield in April 1962.

The Terriers managed just one shot on target in the two Premier League meetings last season.

Liverpool need two goals to become the first club to score 100 top-flight goals against the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have not won in 12 Premier League games (D5, L7) - their longest winless league streak since 2000. They are also enduring their longest run without victory from the beginning of a top-flight season.

The Terriers could equal the top-flight record of five consecutive home fixtures from the beginning of a season without scoring.

They have failed to score in six successive Premier League home matches since beating Watford 1-0 in April 2018. Only Manchester City, with an eight-match streak in 2007, have fared worse in the top flight.

Their tally of 20 shots on target this season is a Premier League-low.

David Wagner is one short of 50 competitive wins as Huddersfield head coach.

Liverpool