Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Glenn Murray has 12 Premier League goals in 2018 - Harry Kane (17) and Jamie Vardy (14) are the only Englishmen to have scored more this year.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle are assessing several players including Salomon Rondon and Paul Dummett, both of whom missed games prior to the international break.

Ciaran Clark suffered a thigh injury during training with the Republic of Ireland midweek and is a major doubt.

Brighton will be without Davy Propper for several weeks due to the ankle problem he picked up against West Ham.

Pascal Gross could return from a similar issue, but Dale Stephens and Gaetan Bong are both doubts.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: This is huge for winless Newcastle.

Finally take three points, and they can reflect on tough early fixtures whilst looking ahead with optimism.

Lose, and a rotten mood could be paired with the smell of a rot setting in.

They must start with the same verve that took them into a two-goal lead at Manchester United, and then keep the momentum that went against them there.

Brighton can be cooler with their approach, in accordance with Chris Hughton's sanguine take on their poor away record.

Beneath the calm exterior though, there'll surely be a strong desire to get one over the owner of the club he led back to the Premier League before being sacked far too soon afterwards.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "We've given the players some time off - and we went into the break on the back of a good win.

"It's been a nice feel this week but now it's back to business at the weekend. The game will be another tough away match for us - we know it's a challenge to do better away from home."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle have not picked up a single point at St James' Park this season but I am backing them to get off the mark in this game.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won only two of their past 10 league and cup matches against Brighton (D3, L5).

However, Brighton have only scored once in their last five league away fixtures at Newcastle, which came in a 1-0 second tier win in March 1992.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's tally of two points is their lowest after eight games of a top-flight campaign.

They failed to win any of their opening 10 fixtures in 1898-99 but had three points after eight games.

Newcastle have lost all four home league matches this term, conceding two goals in each.

Only three teams in English top-flight history have lost their first five home league games of a season: Manchester United in 1930-31, Portsmouth in 2009-10 and Bolton in 2011-12.

Newcastle have won only one of their last 14 fixtures in all competitions (D2, L11).

Brighton & Hove Albion