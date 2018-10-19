Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford

Watford's Troy Deeney is without a goal in his last four matches for the Hornets

TEAM NEWS

With no fresh injury concerns, Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo could name the same starting XI for the ninth consecutive league game this season.

Watford defenders Christian Kabasele and Jose Holebas are both suspended.

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, who made his England debut against Spain on Monday, is a doubt with a knee problem.

Daryl Janmaat and midfielder Tom Cleverley are still recovering from knee and Achilles injuries respectively but defender Marc Navarro is fit again.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Both teams made a strong start to the season but while Watford have cooled off, newly-promoted Wolves continue to impress and have won four of their last five games.

Eight matches in, their 15-point haul represents the best start by a promoted side since Hull City's tally of 17 points achieved in the 2008-09 season. Naming the same starting XI for all eight games is a Premier League first.

Watford won their opening four games and counted Tottenham among their early scalps, but they haven't won any of the last four and conceded four at home to Bournemouth immediately before the international break.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "We got a very bad result (against Bournemouth), but we know it is only a game and we need to show all our desire, all our ambition in the next game.

"I expect the best of my players because they are showing me in all the training sessions the commitment and the ambition. I'm sure we are going to play a good game at Wolves."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I like the fact Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has named the same starting XI because they are playing really well and winning games.

It sounds a bit old-fashioned, but the more that a team plays together like that, the better the team gets. It seems to be working for Wolves at the moment anyway.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v cricket legend Shane Warne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first Premier League meeting - their only other top-flight clashes came in the 1983-84 season, with Wolves winning 5-0 at home and drawing 0-0 away.

Eleven of the last 17 league meetings at Molineux have been draws, with Wolves winning five and losing just one.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are unbeaten in a club record six Premier League matches (W4, D2). They haven't gone seven games without defeat in the top flight since March-April 1974.

They could win three consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time since March 1980.

Wolves could also earn three successive top-flight home victories for the first time in 38 years.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have only conceded one goal in their past seven games in all competitions.

Their last eight Premier League goals have all come in the second half.

Watford