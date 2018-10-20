Dundee United 1-1 Inverness CT: Robbie Neilson claims point in home bow

From the section

Coll Donaldson was sent off after levelling for Inverness

Robbie Neilson took a point in his first home game in charge of Dundee United as Inverness Caledonian Thistle came from behind.

Slovakia striker Pavol Safranko glanced a header inches wide before he opened the scoring with a bullet header.

Caley Thistle were back on level terms in the 72nd minute when Coll Donaldson rose in a crowded box to loop a header past Benjamin Siegrist.

Donaldson was sent off with eight minutes later for a second booking.

However, a Paul McMullan curling shot by the post was all the home side could muster.