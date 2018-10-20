Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Partick Thistle 0.
Alloa Athletic 1-0 Partick Thistle: Alloa break duck to spoil Caldwell's Jags debut
Alloa Athletic earned their first league win of the season, consigning Gary Caldwell to defeat in his debut as Partick Thistle manager.
It was the visitors' seventh loss in 10 Scottish Championship matches.
Dario Zanatta's neat second-half turn and finish proved decisive.
He almost doubled his tally 10 minutes from time, drawing a superb save from Cammy Bell. Kris Doolan, Craig Slater and Souleymane Coulibaly squandered chances to level for Thistle.
The win takes Alloa within two points of eighth-placed Thistle and four clear of bottom side Falkirk.
Alloa Athletic manager Jim Goodwin: "We spoke before the match about the importance of a clean sheet so great to have that today and to make us hard to defeat.
"Hopefully that's the one-nil which will kick us on upwards. We could have won some of our previous matches and while it is all about staying up for us, I have a lot of belief in the squad and we have just lacked a little bit of belief, but it is coming."
Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell: "It was a disappointing result but not a disappointing performance. Fine margins define matches and decide football games and they are just going against us at the moment.
"We were in control for much of the game, and I said to the players that as long as they show the level of application they did today, we will work on it and get it right. We understand the pressures and we have to work hard and put the little decisions in the final third right."
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Roscoe
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 8Robertson
- 11Flannigan
- 7CawleyBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHetheringtonat 65'minutes
- 10TroutenSubstituted forHastieat 65'minutes
- 19ZanattaBooked at 41mins
- 23ShieldsSubstituted forBrownat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Hetherington
- 9Spence
- 12Burt
- 14Brown
- 15Hastie
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 2Elliott
- 5Keown
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 8Bannigan
- 39NtambweSubstituted forQuitongoat 76'minutes
- 17Slater
- 19StoreySubstituted forCoulibalyat 57'minutes
- 10ErskineSubstituted forSpittalat 85'minutes
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 7Spittal
- 15Melbourne
- 16McCarthy
- 18Mbuyi-Mutombo
- 23Sneddon
- 29Coulibaly
- 33Quitongo
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 1,392
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
