Morton 1-0 Falkirk: No happy return for McKinnon

By Thomas Duncan

BBC Scotland

Bob McHugh
Bob McHugh scored the winner at Cappielow

Ray McKinnon's return to Cappielow ended in defeat as his 10-man Falkirk were beaten by Morton.

Bob McHugh headed in the winner in the second half after Falkirk keeper Leo Fasan had been sent off for bringing down Michael Tidser.

The win is Morton's first in the league under new manager Jonatan Johansson, who replaced McKinnon at Cappielow after his abrupt departure.

Falkirk remain bottom of the Championship with just one.

On-loan Rangers striker Zak Rudden flashed a free header wide in the early stages and volleyed past the post for Falkirk who started brightly.

But Morton came closest in the opening period as Gary Oliver cracked the post with a stunning volley from 25 yards.

After Fasan had brought down Tidser early in the second period the Morton midfielder stepped up to take the free-kick but was hit over the bar.

The Greenock side had further chances before McHugh eventually found the breakthrough, finding space in the box to nod home from six yards.

'Victory has been coming' - Reaction

Greenock Morton manager Jonatan Johansson told BBC Scotland: "I think the win has been coming we've been very close for a few games.

"I thought it was a very good team performance, in the first half we were the one who passed the ball more and created more. The sending off changes things. Up to that though I was pleased with the way we played and felt there was a goal in us today. I felt it was a sending off, it was a clear goal scoring opportunity."

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon said: "I thought we started the game well and had two early opportunities to score and we didn't take them. There was nothing in that at all even when we were down to ten men.

"The referee [John Beaton] said to our goalkeeper you can't handle the ball outside the box, he hasn't handled it. If it was a sending off because he's handled it he's got that wrong. And then he's got the next one wrong, they have a free-kick that they score off of, and they take it when the ball is rolling.

"Hopefully he can look back at that and take some of the criticism that should come his way for his performance."

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23Scully
  • 2KildaySubstituted forTumiltyat 35'minutes
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Waddell
  • 25McKeown
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 12Tidser
  • 6TelferSubstituted forMcHughat 65'minutes
  • 18Oliver
  • 19MacLeanSubstituted forIredaleat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 3Iredale
  • 11McHugh
  • 14Tumilty
  • 28Purdue
  • 32Lyon
  • 37McGrattan

Falkirk

  • 1FasanBooked at 49mins
  • 4MuirheadBooked at 27mins
  • 3McGhee
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 18Brough
  • 6PatonBooked at 61mins
  • 8Sammut
  • 17BuabenSubstituted forLewisat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 25IrvingSubstituted forMitchellat 50'minutes
  • 7Petravicius
  • 19RuddenBooked at 82minsSubstituted forMcKeeat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 9Lewis
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Robson
  • 15Harrison
  • 22McKee
  • 24Haber
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
2,757

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Morton 1, Falkirk 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morton 1, Falkirk 0.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Brough (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Paul Paton (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Jack Iredale replaces Ross MacLean.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ruben Sammut (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Joe McKee replaces Zak Rudden.

Booking

Zak Rudden (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Goal!

Goal! Morton 1, Falkirk 0. Bob McHugh (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kerr Waddell.

Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Patrick Brough.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Charlie Telfer.

Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dennon Lewis (Falkirk).

Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ross MacLean (Morton) because of an injury.

Booking

Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dennon Lewis (Falkirk).

Booking

Paul Paton (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Paul Paton (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk).

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

