Morton 1-0 Falkirk: No happy return for McKinnon

Bob McHugh scored the winner at Cappielow

Ray McKinnon's return to Cappielow ended in defeat as his 10-man Falkirk were beaten by Morton.

Bob McHugh headed in the winner in the second half after Falkirk keeper Leo Fasan had been sent off for bringing down Michael Tidser.

The win is Morton's first in the league under new manager Jonatan Johansson, who replaced McKinnon at Cappielow after his abrupt departure.

Falkirk remain bottom of the Championship with just one.

On-loan Rangers striker Zak Rudden flashed a free header wide in the early stages and volleyed past the post for Falkirk who started brightly.

But Morton came closest in the opening period as Gary Oliver cracked the post with a stunning volley from 25 yards.

After Fasan had brought down Tidser early in the second period the Morton midfielder stepped up to take the free-kick but was hit over the bar.

The Greenock side had further chances before McHugh eventually found the breakthrough, finding space in the box to nod home from six yards.

'Victory has been coming' - Reaction

Greenock Morton manager Jonatan Johansson told BBC Scotland: "I think the win has been coming we've been very close for a few games.

"I thought it was a very good team performance, in the first half we were the one who passed the ball more and created more. The sending off changes things. Up to that though I was pleased with the way we played and felt there was a goal in us today. I felt it was a sending off, it was a clear goal scoring opportunity."

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon said: "I thought we started the game well and had two early opportunities to score and we didn't take them. There was nothing in that at all even when we were down to ten men.

"The referee [John Beaton] said to our goalkeeper you can't handle the ball outside the box, he hasn't handled it. If it was a sending off because he's handled it he's got that wrong. And then he's got the next one wrong, they have a free-kick that they score off of, and they take it when the ball is rolling.

"Hopefully he can look back at that and take some of the criticism that should come his way for his performance."