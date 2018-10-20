Match ends, Ross County 2, Ayr United 1.
Ross County 2-1 Ayr United: Staggies win to go top of Championship
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Ross County beat Ayr United in Dingwall to leapfrog their opponents at the Scottish Championship summit.
Billy Mckay fired in the opener after 23 minutes and Josh Mullin doubled the home lead before the break with a 25-yard stunner.
Lawrence Shankland pulled one back - his 10th goal in the league this term - five minutes into the second half.
Ayr pressed hard but could not level and relinquished top spot. They now sit second, a point behind the Staggies.
Ross County co-manger Steven Ferguson: "We had things to deal with throughout the game that weren't easy but thankfully the group of players put their bodies on the line second-half and we managed to hold the lead we had got from the good performance in the first half.
Ayr United manger Ian McCall: "I think Ross County merited their 2-0 half-time lead - we were very poor. We changed it a wee bit and we were very dominant in the second half and we had three or four opportunities to score the second goal and if we'd got one quick enough we'd have fancied ourselves to win it."
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 15WatsonBooked at 70mins
- 5MorrisBooked at 21minsSubstituted forGrivostiat 51'minutes
- 4FontaineSubstituted forDemetriouat 18'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 26Cowie
- 11VigursSubstituted forGrahamat 78'minutes
- 17Keillor-DunnBooked at 87mins
- 8Lindsay
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 10McManus
- 12Demetriou
- 19Graham
- 21Munro
- 22Dingwall
- 27Stewart
- 44Grivosti
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 5Rose
- 16Adams
- 3HarvieSubstituted forMcDaidat 46'minutes
- 6Geggan
- 4Kerr
- 18MurdochSubstituted forForrestat 76'minutes
- 8Crawford
- 7MoffatSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 9Moore
- 10Forrest
- 11McDaid
- 14Ferguson
- 15Bell
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 3,140
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 2, Ayr United 1.
Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).
Billy McKay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).
Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Booking
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County).
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sean Kelly (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).
Booking
Stelios Demetriou (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stelios Demetriou (Ross County).
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Brian Graham replaces Iain Vigurs.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Andy Murdoch.
Attempt saved. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie Lindsay.
Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Keith Watson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stelios Demetriou (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.
Stelios Demetriou (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Stelios Demetriou.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lawrence Shankland.
Hand ball by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.