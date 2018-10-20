Match ends, Arbroath 3, Dumbarton 1.
Arbroath v Dumbarton
-
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2ThomsonBooked at 90mins
- 5O'BrienBooked at 39mins
- 4LittleBooked at 56mins
- 3Hamilton
- 7McKennaSubstituted forDorisat 73'minutes
- 10Swankie
- 6WhatleyBooked at 79mins
- 11LinnSubstituted forDenholmat 72'minutes
- 9Wallace
- 8SmithSubstituted forKaderat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Gold
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Graham
- 18Kader
- 21Hill
Dumbarton
- 21Mutch
- 2BallantyneBooked at 41mins
- 5Perry
- 4Dowie
- 12SpencerBooked at 90mins
- 6Carswell
- 8Hutton
- 11BarrSubstituted forForbesat 69'minutes
- 20Thomas
- 18Allardice
- 14RussellSubstituted forPatonat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Little
- 9Gallagher
- 10Forbes
- 15Paton
- 17McGowan
- 55Barr
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 700
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 3, Dumbarton 1.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Booking
Jason Thomson (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Brad Spencer (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Spencer (Dumbarton).
Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).
Scott Allardice (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Scott Allardice (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Callum Smith.
Booking
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Iain Russell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 3, Dumbarton 1. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Denholm.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 2, Dumbarton 1. Steven Doris (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gavin Swankie.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Michael Paton replaces Iain Russell.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Doris replaces Michael McKenna.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces Bobby Linn.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Ross Forbes replaces Bobby Barr.
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Dumbarton 1. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Callum Smith.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Russell (Dumbarton).
(Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Russell (Dumbarton).
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.