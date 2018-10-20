Match ends, East Fife 3, Brechin City 1.
East Fife v Brechin City
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 5Dunlop
- 17Meggatt
- 8Slattery
- 2Dunsmore
- 16DavidsonBooked at 60mins
- 11Agnew
- 14WattSubstituted forDochertyat 87'minutes
- 15DowdsSubstituted forCurrieat 84'minutes
- 9CourtSubstituted forSmithat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Docherty
- 7Thomson
- 10Smith
- 12McBride
- 19Currie
- 20Bell
- 21McDowall
Brechin
- 1Brennan
- 6Spark
- 4McGeever
- 14Smith
- 7Orsi
- 22BluesSubstituted forMcLeanat 53'minutes
- 8Tapping
- 12Lynas
- 3BurnsBooked at 89mins
- 9Jackson
- 23HendrySubstituted forMelinguiat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 5Hill
- 10Sinclair
- 15Morena
- 16Tapping
- 17Melingui
- 19O'Neil
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 639
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 3, Brechin City 1.
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City).
Booking
Sean Burns (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Mark Docherty replaces Liam Watt.
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Rory Currie replaces Anton Dowds.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 3, Brechin City 1. Scott Agnew (East Fife) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty East Fife. Anton Dowds draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Aron Lynas (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Boris Melingui (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Boris Melingui replaces Callum Hendry.
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Jonathan Court.
Hand ball by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 2, Brechin City 1. Anton Dowds (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Jonathan Court (East Fife).
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonathan Court (East Fife) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan McGeever (Brechin City).
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 1, Brechin City 1. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Brechin City. Sean Burns draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Ross Davidson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.