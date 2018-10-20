Scottish League One
Raith Rovers2Stranraer1

Raith Rovers v Stranraer

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 5MurrayBooked at 44mins
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Crane
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 14WedderburnBooked at 64mins
  • 21StevensonSubstituted forWatsonat 49'minutes
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forBerryat 88'minutes
  • 16FlanaganSubstituted forBuchananat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 17Silva
  • 18McKay
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 25Valentine

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 23CumminsBooked at 71mins
  • 22HamillBooked at 90mins
  • 5Brownlie
  • 17SmithSubstituted forLamontat 65'minutes
  • 8TurnerBooked at 82minsSubstituted forCameronat 84'minutes
  • 6McManus
  • 4McDonald
  • 10DonnellyBooked at 60mins
  • 11AndersonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forLayneat 72'minutes
  • 20Crossan

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Layne
  • 12Smith
  • 13Avci
  • 18Cameron
  • 19Diver
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
1,285

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Stranraer 1.

Booking

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Donnelly (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Isaac Layne (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. James Berry replaces Kevin Nisbet.

Attempt missed. Paul Crossan (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Innes Cameron replaces Kyle Turner.

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Liam Buchanan replaces Nathan Flanagan.

Booking

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Attempt blocked. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Crossan (Stranraer).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Attempt saved. Isaac Layne (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Isaac Layne replaces Grant Anderson.

Delay in match Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.

Booking

Adam Cummins (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).

Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath107302591624
2Raith Rovers1055023111220
3East Fife106131710719
4Airdrieonians104151716113
5Brechin103431414013
6Stranraer103341113-212
7Forfar103341118-712
8Stenhousemuir10307917-89
9Dumbarton102261321-88
10Montrose10226920-118
