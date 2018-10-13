Scottish Gossip: Alex McLeish, Brendan Rodgers, Leigh Griffiths, Paul Gascoigne

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Alex McLeish vows to silence his critics after Thursday's defeat in Israel and be a success in his second stint as Scotland manager. (Sun)

Newcastle are considering a move for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers to replace Rafael Benitez at St James' Park. (Mirror)

Withdrawing Paul Gascoigne's Scottish Hall of Fame nomination is "an embarrassment", says former Rangers team-mate Ally McCoist. (Telegraph)

Broadcaster and former Dundee United and Aston Villa striker Andy Gray admits Paul Gascoigne's Hall of Fame nomination hurt him and insists he is more deserving of a place. (Daily Record)

All is not well behind the scenes with Scotland, says Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd, who stopped playing for his country under the management of George Burley. (Sun)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths needs to sort out his "feud" with Scotland boss Alex McLeish or he'll suffer a lifetime of regrets like I have, says pundit Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Charlie Mulgrew reveals the Scotland squad have rallied around Kieran Tierney after the Celtic defender's own goal against Israel and insists "we're all to blame". (Sun)

St Johnstone striker Tony Watt still has ambitions to add to his solitary Scotland cap. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart has called on the SPFL to show how they'll avoid future scheduling conflicts, after both League Cup semi-finals were rearranged last week. (Press & Journal)

Partick Thistle striker Kris Doolan insists Alan Archibald will always be a club legend despite being sacked as manager. (Sun)

With 12 of the 42 SPFL clubs no longer with the same mangers who started the season and half a dozen of them currently managerless, Managers and Coaches Association chairman Billy Brown says the spate of sackings is a "huge concern". (Daily Record)