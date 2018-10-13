Nations League: NI striker Will Grigg out of Bosnia-Herzegovina game with hamstring injury

Grigg had hit the post with a header before suffering a hamstring injury

Wigan striker Will Grigg will miss Northern Ireland's Nations League game away to Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday with a hamstring injury.

The forward suffered the injury after coming on as a late substitute in Northern Ireland's 1-0 defeat by Austria on Friday.

Grigg, who hit the post with a header after coming off the bench in Vienna, has returned to his club for treatment.

Fellow NI striker Liam Boyce is also an injury doubt for the game in Sarajevo.

The Burton Albion player had to sit out the Austria defeat with a knee injury and will continue to be monitored by the Northern Ireland medical team before Monday night's match.

It leaves manager Michael O'Neill short on strikers, with Rangers' Kyle Lafferty having pulled out of the squad before the trip.

Friday's loss to Austria leaves Northern Ireland without a point after two Nations League outings, with the trip to Bosnia-Herzegovina and a home tie against Austria remaining.