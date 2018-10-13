Africa Cup of Nations: Big wins for South Africa and Uganda

Thulani Hlatshwayo scored South Africa's second goal in their 6-0 victory over Seychelles on Saturday

South Africa and Uganda both secured convincing home victories on Saturday in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South Africa ran riot in Johannesburg, beating Seychelles 6-0 to go top of Group E - above Libya and Nigeria who were set to meet in Uyo later in the day.

Three goals in a frenetic four minutes set Bafana Bafana on their way, starting with an own-goal from Nigel Hoareau after 23 minutes.

Thulani Hlatshwayo scored again for the hosts two minutes later with Lebo Mothiba adding a third after 27 minutes.

Percy Tau struck after 74 minutes to make it 4-0 and China-based forward Dino Ndlovu justified his selection with a goal on 81 minutes.

Teboho Mokoena scored in injury time to give South Africa an emphatic victory over Seychelles who are bottom of the group, still looking for their first points.

In Kampala, Uganda kept up their push for a place at the 2019 Nations Cup finals in Cameroon with a 3-0 win over Lesotho in Group L.

Two goals from Emmanuel Okwi plus a Farouk Miya penalty gave the Cranes a victory which puts them top of the standings on seven points, three points clear of Cape Verde who beat Tanzania 3-0 on Friday.

The reverse fixtures will take place on Tuesday 16 October.

The twelve group winners and runners-up will secure places at the finals except in Group B, where next year's hosts Cameroon and the highest placed of the other three teams will qualify.

Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Group E: South Africa 6-0 Seychelles

Group L: Uganda 3-0 Lesotho

Group A: Equatorial Guinea v Madagascar

Group K: Mozambique v Namibia

Group E: Nigeria v Libya

Group G: DR Congo v Zimbabwe

Group I: Burkina Faso v Botswana

Group J: Tunisia v Niger

Group A: Senegal v Sudan

Group B: Morocco v Comoros