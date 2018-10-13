Africa Cup of Nations: Big wins for South Africa and Uganda
-
- From the section African
South Africa and Uganda both secured convincing home victories on Saturday in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
South Africa ran riot in Johannesburg, beating Seychelles 6-0 to go top of Group E - above Libya and Nigeria who were set to meet in Uyo later in the day.
Three goals in a frenetic four minutes set Bafana Bafana on their way, starting with an own-goal from Nigel Hoareau after 23 minutes.
Thulani Hlatshwayo scored again for the hosts two minutes later with Lebo Mothiba adding a third after 27 minutes.
Percy Tau struck after 74 minutes to make it 4-0 and China-based forward Dino Ndlovu justified his selection with a goal on 81 minutes.
Teboho Mokoena scored in injury time to give South Africa an emphatic victory over Seychelles who are bottom of the group, still looking for their first points.
In Kampala, Uganda kept up their push for a place at the 2019 Nations Cup finals in Cameroon with a 3-0 win over Lesotho in Group L.
Two goals from Emmanuel Okwi plus a Farouk Miya penalty gave the Cranes a victory which puts them top of the standings on seven points, three points clear of Cape Verde who beat Tanzania 3-0 on Friday.
The reverse fixtures will take place on Tuesday 16 October.
The twelve group winners and runners-up will secure places at the finals except in Group B, where next year's hosts Cameroon and the highest placed of the other three teams will qualify.
Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results
Group E: South Africa 6-0 Seychelles
Group L: Uganda 3-0 Lesotho
Group A: Equatorial Guinea v Madagascar
Group K: Mozambique v Namibia
Group E: Nigeria v Libya
Group G: DR Congo v Zimbabwe
Group I: Burkina Faso v Botswana
Group J: Tunisia v Niger
Group A: Senegal v Sudan
Group B: Morocco v Comoros