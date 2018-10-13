Scottish Challenge Cup
Bohemians0Sutton United0

Bohemians v Sutton United

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Bohemians

  • 1Supple
  • 2Pender
  • 5Cornwall
  • 6Byrne
  • 8McCourt
  • 16Buckley
  • 19Lunney
  • 27Kelly
  • 28Stokes
  • 11Devaney
  • 9Corcoran

Substitutes

  • 10Ward
  • 15Brennan
  • 17Magerusan
  • 18Morris
  • 23Kirk
  • 25McCabe
  • 32Graydon

Sutton United

  • 1Worner
  • 21Wishart
  • 5Clough
  • 18Brown
  • 3ThomasBooked at 6mins
  • 10Ayunga
  • 23TaylorBooked at 23mins
  • 15Eastmond
  • 2Bennett
  • 7Bolarinwa
  • 24Drinan

Substitutes

  • 8Davis
  • 9Lafayette
  • 11Cadogan
  • 19Beautyman
  • 26Butler
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamBohemiansAway TeamSutton United
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away5

