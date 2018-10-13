Scottish Challenge Cup
Dunfermline1Alloa1

Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 3Longridge
  • 10Longridge
  • 12Martin
  • 19Vincent
  • 11Connolly
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 9Ryan

Substitutes

  • 8Beadling
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 17Thomson
  • 20Gill
  • 22Morrison
  • 27McCann
  • 36Muirhead

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 5Graham
  • 17Peggie
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Robertson
  • 10Trouten
  • 11Flannigan
  • 19Zanatta
  • 23Shields

Substitutes

  • 9Spence
  • 14Brown
  • 16Karadachki
  • 18Aloulou
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Top Stories