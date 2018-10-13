Scottish Challenge Cup
East Fife1Queen of Sth0

East Fife v Queen of the South

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 5Dunlop
  • 17Meggatt
  • 8Slattery
  • 2DunsmoreBooked at 27mins
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 10Smith
  • 19Currie

Substitutes

  • 3Docherty
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Court
  • 12McBride
  • 15Dowds
  • 20Bell
  • 21McDowall

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 6Doyle
  • 12Semple
  • 3Marshall
  • 21Frizzell
  • 8Jacobs
  • 10Todd
  • 7Stirling
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Norman
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away4

