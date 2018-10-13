UEFA Nations League - Group B1
Slovakia1Czech Rep2

Slovakia v Czech Republic

Line-ups

Slovakia

  • 1Dubravka
  • 2PekaríkSubstituted forSaboat 45'minutes
  • 14Skriniar
  • 3SkrtelBooked at 29mins
  • 15HubocanBooked at 27mins
  • 22Lobotka
  • 17Hamsik
  • 19KuckaSubstituted forWeissat 54'minutes
  • 8Duda
  • 20Mak
  • 11Nemec

Substitutes

  • 4Satka
  • 5Gyömbér
  • 6Gregus
  • 7Weiss
  • 9Bero
  • 10Rusnák
  • 12Sulla
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 16Hancko
  • 18Sabo
  • 21Mráz
  • 23Jakubech

Czech Rep

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2KaderábekSubstituted forNovakat 63'minutes
  • 3Celustka
  • 5Brabec
  • 4Gebre SelassieBooked at 75mins
  • 15SoucekBooked at 38mins
  • 21Pavelka
  • 20Vydra
  • 9DockalBooked at 22mins
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 11KrmencikSubstituted forSchickat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Kudela
  • 7Barak
  • 10Travnik
  • 12Stronati
  • 13Masopust
  • 14Jankto
  • 16Koubek
  • 17Coufal
  • 18Sural
  • 19Schick
  • 22Novak
  • 23Pavlenka
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovakiaAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Offside, Slovakia. Vladimir Weiss tries a through ball, but Adam Nemec is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Slovakia 1, Czech Republic 2. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a cross.

Booking

Theodor Gebre Selassie (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Vladimir Weiss (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (Czech Republic).

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Patrik Schick replaces Michal Krmencik.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Erik Sabo.

Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.

Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Mak.

Attempt saved. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vladimir Weiss.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Ondrej Celustka.

Attempt blocked. Vladimir Weiss (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.

Robert Mak (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Filip Novak (Czech Republic).

Erik Sabo (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Borek Dockal (Czech Republic).

Offside, Slovakia. Marek Hamsik tries a through ball, but Robert Mak is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Vladimir Weiss.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Filip Novak replaces Pavel Kaderábek.

Goal!

Goal! Slovakia 1, Czech Republic 1. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt saved. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Weiss with a cross.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Ondrej Celustka.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Weiss with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Jakub Brabec.

Foul by Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia).

Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Robert Mak (Slovakia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ondrej Duda with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Vladimir Weiss replaces Juraj Kucka.

Goal!

Goal! Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 1. Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.

Foul by Marek Hamsik (Slovakia).

Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Adam Nemec (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Erik Sabo replaces Peter Pekarík.

Second Half

Second Half begins Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 0.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).

Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories