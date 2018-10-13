Offside, Slovakia. Vladimir Weiss tries a through ball, but Adam Nemec is caught offside.
Slovakia v Czech Republic
Line-ups
Slovakia
- 1Dubravka
- 2PekaríkSubstituted forSaboat 45'minutes
- 14Skriniar
- 3SkrtelBooked at 29mins
- 15HubocanBooked at 27mins
- 22Lobotka
- 17Hamsik
- 19KuckaSubstituted forWeissat 54'minutes
- 8Duda
- 20Mak
- 11Nemec
Substitutes
- 4Satka
- 5Gyömbér
- 6Gregus
- 7Weiss
- 9Bero
- 10Rusnák
- 12Sulla
- 13Hrosovsky
- 16Hancko
- 18Sabo
- 21Mráz
- 23Jakubech
Czech Rep
- 1Vaclik
- 2KaderábekSubstituted forNovakat 63'minutes
- 3Celustka
- 5Brabec
- 4Gebre SelassieBooked at 75mins
- 15SoucekBooked at 38mins
- 21Pavelka
- 20Vydra
- 9DockalBooked at 22mins
- 8Zmrhal
- 11KrmencikSubstituted forSchickat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Kudela
- 7Barak
- 10Travnik
- 12Stronati
- 13Masopust
- 14Jankto
- 16Koubek
- 17Coufal
- 18Sural
- 19Schick
- 22Novak
- 23Pavlenka
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Slovakia 1, Czech Republic 2. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a cross.
Booking
Theodor Gebre Selassie (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vladimir Weiss (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (Czech Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Patrik Schick replaces Michal Krmencik.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Erik Sabo.
Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Mak.
Attempt saved. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vladimir Weiss.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Ondrej Celustka.
Attempt blocked. Vladimir Weiss (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Robert Mak (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Filip Novak (Czech Republic).
Erik Sabo (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Borek Dockal (Czech Republic).
Offside, Slovakia. Marek Hamsik tries a through ball, but Robert Mak is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Vladimir Weiss.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Filip Novak replaces Pavel Kaderábek.
Goal!
Goal! Slovakia 1, Czech Republic 1. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Weiss with a cross.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Ondrej Celustka.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Weiss with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Jakub Brabec.
Foul by Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia).
Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Robert Mak (Slovakia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ondrej Duda with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Vladimir Weiss replaces Juraj Kucka.
Goal!
Goal! Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 1. Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.
Foul by Marek Hamsik (Slovakia).
Matej Vydra (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Adam Nemec (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Erik Sabo replaces Peter Pekarík.
Second Half
Second Half begins Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Slovakia 0, Czech Republic 0.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).
Borek Dockal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.