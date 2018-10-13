Irish Premiership: Crusaders score in 10 seconds while Linfield go top

Matthew Snoddy scored just 10 seconds after the kick-off at Seaview

Matthew Snoddy scored after just 10 seconds as champions Crusaders beat Glentoran 3-0 in the Irish Premiership.

No official record exists, so the remarkable goal could well be the quickest ever scored in Northern Ireland's top division.

Meanwhile, defender Jimmy Callacher headed all three goals in Linfield's 3-1 home win over Newry City.

That took the Blues back to the top of the league table as overnight leaders Glenavon were not in action.

Ballymena won 2-1 away to Institute while Warrenpoint Town snatched a late 1-0 win over Ards.

Relive the key moments from Saturday's Irish Premiership matches

Linfield, who finished fourth last season, lead the table by two points from Glenavon who were not playing because midfielder Mark Sykes was on international duty with Northern Ireland's Under-21s.

Former Glentoran man Callacher headed in from corners in the 10th and 30th minutes to give David Healy's men a 2-0 interval advantage.

Kevin McArdle got one back for Newry but Linfield responded straight away with Callacher completing a rare hat-trick of headers.

Danske Bank Premiership Crusaders 3-0 Glentoran Institute 1-2 Ballymena Utd Linfield 3-1 Newry City Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Ards