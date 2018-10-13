Match ends, Armenia 0, Gibraltar 1.
Armenia v Gibraltar
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Armenia
- 16Airapetyan
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 3Haroyan
- 15MkoyanBooked at 49mins
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 9MalakyanSubstituted forPizzelliat 45'minutes
- 5Grigoryan
- 20BarseghyanSubstituted forSarkisovat 61'minutes
- 18Mkhitaryan
- 10GhazaryanBooked at 90mins
- 14MovsisyanSubstituted forAdamyanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Beglaryan
- 2Haceaturov
- 4Voskanyan
- 6Mkrtchyan
- 7Malakyan
- 8Pizzelli
- 11Sarkisov
- 12Aivazov
- 17Daghbashyan
- 21Hovsepyan
- 22Adamyan
- 23Avetisyan
Gibraltar
- 1GoldwinBooked at 67mins
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 3ChipolinaBooked at 90mins
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 7Casciaro
- 8BardonBooked at 86mins
- 17HernandezSubstituted forBrittoat 85'minutes
- 11PonsSubstituted forAnnesleyat 90+6'minutes
- 10Walker
- 21CoombesSubstituted forStycheat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Garcia
- 5Jolley
- 6Annesley
- 9Styche
- 13Cafer
- 15Barnett
- 16Casciaro
- 18Ballantine
- 19Cabrera
- 20Britto
- Referee:
- Fedayi San
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home35
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Armenia 0, Gibraltar 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Louie John Annesley replaces Alain Pons.
Attempt missed. Hrayr Mkoyan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ethan Britto (Gibraltar).
Booking
Reece Styche (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hrayr Mkoyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reece Styche (Gibraltar).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Liam Walker (Gibraltar) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Artak G. Grigoryan.
Booking
Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Armenia. Henrikh Mkhitaryan tries a through ball, but Hovhannes Hambardzumyan is caught offside.
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Liam Walker.
Attempt missed. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Anthony Bardon (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Bardon (Gibraltar).
Kamo Hovhannisyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Reece Styche (Gibraltar).
Attempt blocked. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Pizzelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Ethan Britto replaces Andrew Hernandez because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Kamo Hovhannisyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reece Styche (Gibraltar).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrew Hernandez (Gibraltar) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.
Attempt saved. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.
Foul by Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia).
Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).
Kyle Goldwin (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.
Foul by Hrayr Mkoyan (Armenia).
Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan with a cross.
Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).