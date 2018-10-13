UEFA Nations League - Group D4
Armenia0Gibraltar1

Armenia v Gibraltar

Line-ups

Armenia

  • 16Airapetyan
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 3Haroyan
  • 15MkoyanBooked at 49mins
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 9MalakyanSubstituted forPizzelliat 45'minutes
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 20BarseghyanSubstituted forSarkisovat 61'minutes
  • 18Mkhitaryan
  • 10GhazaryanBooked at 90mins
  • 14MovsisyanSubstituted forAdamyanat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Beglaryan
  • 2Haceaturov
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 6Mkrtchyan
  • 7Malakyan
  • 8Pizzelli
  • 11Sarkisov
  • 12Aivazov
  • 17Daghbashyan
  • 21Hovsepyan
  • 22Adamyan
  • 23Avetisyan

Gibraltar

  • 1GoldwinBooked at 67mins
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 3ChipolinaBooked at 90mins
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 7Casciaro
  • 8BardonBooked at 86mins
  • 17HernandezSubstituted forBrittoat 85'minutes
  • 11PonsSubstituted forAnnesleyat 90+6'minutes
  • 10Walker
  • 21CoombesSubstituted forStycheat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Garcia
  • 5Jolley
  • 6Annesley
  • 9Styche
  • 13Cafer
  • 15Barnett
  • 16Casciaro
  • 18Ballantine
  • 19Cabrera
  • 20Britto
Referee:
Fedayi San

Match Stats

Home TeamArmeniaAway TeamGibraltar
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home35
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Armenia 0, Gibraltar 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Armenia 0, Gibraltar 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Gibraltar. Louie John Annesley replaces Alain Pons.

Attempt missed. Hrayr Mkoyan (Armenia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Hovhannes Hambardzumyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ethan Britto (Gibraltar).

Booking

Reece Styche (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hrayr Mkoyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reece Styche (Gibraltar).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Liam Walker (Gibraltar) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Artak G. Grigoryan.

Booking

Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Armenia. Henrikh Mkhitaryan tries a through ball, but Hovhannes Hambardzumyan is caught offside.

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Liam Walker.

Attempt missed. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Anthony Bardon (Gibraltar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anthony Bardon (Gibraltar).

Kamo Hovhannisyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Reece Styche (Gibraltar).

Attempt blocked. Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Pizzelli.

Substitution

Substitution, Gibraltar. Ethan Britto replaces Andrew Hernandez because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Kamo Hovhannisyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reece Styche (Gibraltar).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andrew Hernandez (Gibraltar) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.

Attempt saved. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan.

Foul by Artak G. Grigoryan (Armenia).

Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).

Kyle Goldwin (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero.

Foul by Hrayr Mkoyan (Armenia).

Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Marcos Pizzelli (Armenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan with a cross.

Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).

