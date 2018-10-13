Match ends, Georgia 3, Andorra 0.
Georgia v Andorra
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Georgia
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 4Kashia
- 22Navalovski
- 6Kvekveskiri
- 7Kankava
- 11ChakvetadzeSubstituted forTchanturishviliat 90'minutes
- 9KiteishviliBooked at 38minsSubstituted forAnanidzeat 68'minutes
- 8Qazaishvili
- 13KacharavaSubstituted forGviliaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Khotcholava
- 10Ananidze
- 12Kvaskhvadze
- 14Kupatadze
- 15Aburjania
- 16Tabidze
- 17Merebashvili
- 18Tchanturishvili
- 19Zarandia
- 20Jigauri
- 21Gvilia
- 23Dvali
Andorra
- 1Gomes MoreiraBooked at 34mins
- 18Rubio GómezSubstituted forRubio Gómezat 88'minutes
- 20LloveraSubstituted forGarcía Miramontesat 45+1'minutesBooked at 51mins
- 6Lima
- 15San Nicolás Schellens
- 22RodríguezBooked at 59mins
- 4RebésSubstituted forPujolat 78'minutes
- 3Vales
- 17Cervós
- 2MartínezBooked at 28mins
- 8De Matos VieiraBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5García Miramontes
- 7Pujol
- 10Sanchez Soto
- 11Moreno
- 12Pires
- 13Perez
- 14Clemente
- 16Ferré
- 21García Renom
- 23Rubio Gómez
- Referee:
- Leontios Trattou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Georgia 3, Andorra 0.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia 3, Andorra 0. Jaba Kankava (Georgia) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Otar Kakabadze with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Georgia).
Dismissal
Marcio Vieira (Andorra) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Vakhtang Tchanturishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Foul by Vakhtang Tchanturishvili (Georgia).
Joan Cervós (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Vakhtang Tchanturishvili replaces Giorgi Chakvetadze.
Foul by Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia).
Joan Cervós (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Jordi Rubio replaces Jesús Rubio.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia 2, Andorra 0. Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nika Kvekveskiri with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Jano Ananidze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili.
Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).
Cristian Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Valerian Gvilia replaces Nika Kacharava.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Marc Pujol replaces Marc Rebés because of an injury.
Delay in match Marc Rebés (Andorra) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Giorgi Chakvetadze.
Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Jano Ananidze replaces Otar Kiteishvili.
Attempt blocked. Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nika Kacharava.
Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jesús Rubio (Andorra).
Offside, Georgia. Guram Kashia tries a through ball, but Nika Kacharava is caught offside.
Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Solomon Kvirkvelia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).
Attempt missed. Solomon Kvirkvelia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Giorgi Navalovski with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Moisés.
Attempt blocked. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Otar Kiteishvili.