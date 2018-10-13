Match ends, Norway 1, Slovenia 0.
Norway v Slovenia
Line-ups
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 3Hovland
- 5Rosted
- 2Aleesami
- 8JohansenSubstituted forFossumat 80'minutes
- 18Selnaes
- 19Henriksen
- 10ElyounoussiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forJohnsenat 75'minutes
- 7King
- 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forLinnesat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Forren
- 9Sørloth
- 12Nyland
- 13Midtsjø
- 15Berge
- 16Svensson
- 17Linnes
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 21Johnsen
- 22Johansen
- 23Fossum
Slovenia
- 1Belec
- 2Skubic
- 17Mevlja
- 4KrajncSubstituted forMitrovicat 9'minutes
- 13Jokic
- 15CrnigojSubstituted forIlicicat 61'minutes
- 22StulacSubstituted forBijolat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 6Krhin
- 11Bezjak
- 10Zajc
- 9Sporar
Substitutes
- 3Balkovec
- 5Mitrovic
- 7Ilicic
- 8Dervisevic
- 12Kotnik
- 14Mlinar Delamea
- 16Ivacic
- 18Zahovic
- 19Beric
- 20Pozeg Vancas
- 21Bijol
- 23Blazic
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norway 1, Slovenia 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Martin Linnes replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Vid Belec.
Attempt saved. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Markus Henriksen.
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rene Krhin (Slovenia).
Attempt missed. Rene Krhin (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miha Zajc with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Haitam Aleesami.
Bjørn Johnsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaka Bijol (Slovenia).
Iver Fossum (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Bezjak (Slovenia).
Booking
Jaka Bijol (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bjørn Johnsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaka Bijol (Slovenia).
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nemanja Mitrovic.
Markus Henriksen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rene Krhin (Slovenia).
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Iver Fossum replaces Stefan Johansen.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ole Selnaes.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nejc Skubic.
Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rene Krhin (Slovenia).
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Bjørn Johnsen replaces Tarik Elyounoussi.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui with a cross.
Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Norway).
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nemanja Mitrovic.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).
Bojan Jokic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Ole Selnaes (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Josip Ilicic replaces Domen Crnigoj.
Offside, Norway. Markus Henriksen tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).