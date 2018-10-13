UEFA Nations League - Group C3
Norway1Slovenia0

Norway v Slovenia

Line-ups

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 3Hovland
  • 5Rosted
  • 2Aleesami
  • 8JohansenSubstituted forFossumat 80'minutes
  • 18Selnaes
  • 19Henriksen
  • 10ElyounoussiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forJohnsenat 75'minutes
  • 7King
  • 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forLinnesat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Forren
  • 9Sørloth
  • 12Nyland
  • 13Midtsjø
  • 15Berge
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Linnes
  • 20Møller Dæhli
  • 21Johnsen
  • 22Johansen
  • 23Fossum

Slovenia

  • 1Belec
  • 2Skubic
  • 17Mevlja
  • 4KrajncSubstituted forMitrovicat 9'minutes
  • 13Jokic
  • 15CrnigojSubstituted forIlicicat 61'minutes
  • 22StulacSubstituted forBijolat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 6Krhin
  • 11Bezjak
  • 10Zajc
  • 9Sporar

Substitutes

  • 3Balkovec
  • 5Mitrovic
  • 7Ilicic
  • 8Dervisevic
  • 12Kotnik
  • 14Mlinar Delamea
  • 16Ivacic
  • 18Zahovic
  • 19Beric
  • 20Pozeg Vancas
  • 21Bijol
  • 23Blazic
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamSlovenia
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Norway 1, Slovenia 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norway 1, Slovenia 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Martin Linnes replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Vid Belec.

Attempt saved. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Markus Henriksen.

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rene Krhin (Slovenia).

Attempt missed. Rene Krhin (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miha Zajc with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Haitam Aleesami.

Bjørn Johnsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jaka Bijol (Slovenia).

Iver Fossum (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roman Bezjak (Slovenia).

Booking

Jaka Bijol (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bjørn Johnsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jaka Bijol (Slovenia).

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nemanja Mitrovic.

Markus Henriksen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rene Krhin (Slovenia).

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Iver Fossum replaces Stefan Johansen.

Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ole Selnaes.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nejc Skubic.

Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rene Krhin (Slovenia).

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Bjørn Johnsen replaces Tarik Elyounoussi.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui with a cross.

Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Norway).

Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Stefan Johansen (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nemanja Mitrovic.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Norway).

Bojan Jokic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Ole Selnaes (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tarik Elyounoussi.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Josip Ilicic replaces Domen Crnigoj.

Offside, Norway. Markus Henriksen tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Miha Zajc (Slovenia).

