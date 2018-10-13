UEFA Nations League - Group D1
Latvia1Kazakhstan1

Latvia v Kazakhstan

Line-ups

Latvia

  • 1Vanins
  • 18Savalnieks
  • 4Dubra
  • 19Jagodinskis
  • 2Maksimenko
  • 16Lukjanovs
  • 13IsajevsSubstituted forFertovsat 27'minutes
  • 7RuginsSubstituted forCiganiksat 67'minutes
  • 11KarasausksSubstituted forGutkovskisat 73'minutes
  • 10SabalaBooked at 89mins
  • 15Rakels

Substitutes

  • 3Freimanis
  • 5Solovjovs
  • 6Kurakins
  • 8Fertovs
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 12Ikstens
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 17Tarasovs
  • 20Oss
  • 21Zulevs
  • 22Gutkovskis
  • 23Steinbors

Kazakhstan

  • 1Eric
  • 21BeysebekovBooked at 43mins
  • 4Postnikov
  • 2Maliy
  • 18Shomko
  • 5KuatBooked at 39mins
  • 10Zhukov
  • 9IslamkhanSubstituted forFedinat 75'minutes
  • 19ZainutdinovSubstituted forSeidakhmetat 65'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 14MurtazaevSubstituted forTurysbekat 82'minutes
  • 13Shchetkin

Substitutes

  • 3Alip
  • 6Vorogovskiy
  • 7Narzildaev
  • 8Paragulgov
  • 11Sokolenko
  • 12Plotnikov
  • 15Turysbek
  • 16Suyumbayev
  • 17Seidakhmet
  • 20Fedin
  • 22Nepogodov
  • 23Logvinenko
Referee:
Harald Lechner

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamKazakhstan
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away24
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Latvia 1, Kazakhstan 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Latvia 1, Kazakhstan 1.

Attempt missed. Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yerkebulan Seidakhmet.

Hand ball by Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan).

Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan).

Attempt saved. Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yerkebulan Seidakhmet.

Booking

Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Valerijs Sabala (Latvia).

Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan).

Foul by Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan).

Vitalijs Jagodinskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Aleksey Shchetkin (Kazakhstan).

Attempt missed. Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maxim Fedin with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Vitalijs Jagodinskis.

Attempt missed. Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bauyrzhan Turysbek replaces Roman Murtazaev.

Attempt saved. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.

Roman Murtazaev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksandrs Fertovs (Latvia).

Hand ball by Deniss Rakels (Latvia).

Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yerkebulan Seidakhmet (Kazakhstan).

Booking

Yerkebulan Seidakhmet (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, Latvia. Andrejs Ciganiks tries a through ball, but Valerijs Sabala is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Maxim Fedin replaces Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

Offside, Latvia. Andrejs Ciganiks tries a through ball, but Vitalijs Maksimenko is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valerijs Sabala.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Vladislavs Gutkovskis replaces Arturs Karasausks.

Attempt missed. Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.

Attempt saved. Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Shchetkin with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Roman Murtazaev (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Andrejs Ciganiks replaces Ritvars Rugins.

Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Georgiy Zhukov.

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yerkebulan Seidakhmet replaces Baktiyor Zainutdinov.

