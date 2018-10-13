Match ends, Latvia 1, Kazakhstan 1.
Latvia v Kazakhstan
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Latvia
- 1Vanins
- 18Savalnieks
- 4Dubra
- 19Jagodinskis
- 2Maksimenko
- 16Lukjanovs
- 13IsajevsSubstituted forFertovsat 27'minutes
- 7RuginsSubstituted forCiganiksat 67'minutes
- 11KarasausksSubstituted forGutkovskisat 73'minutes
- 10SabalaBooked at 89mins
- 15Rakels
Substitutes
- 3Freimanis
- 5Solovjovs
- 6Kurakins
- 8Fertovs
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ikstens
- 14Ciganiks
- 17Tarasovs
- 20Oss
- 21Zulevs
- 22Gutkovskis
- 23Steinbors
Kazakhstan
- 1Eric
- 21BeysebekovBooked at 43mins
- 4Postnikov
- 2Maliy
- 18Shomko
- 5KuatBooked at 39mins
- 10Zhukov
- 9IslamkhanSubstituted forFedinat 75'minutes
- 19ZainutdinovSubstituted forSeidakhmetat 65'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 14MurtazaevSubstituted forTurysbekat 82'minutes
- 13Shchetkin
Substitutes
- 3Alip
- 6Vorogovskiy
- 7Narzildaev
- 8Paragulgov
- 11Sokolenko
- 12Plotnikov
- 15Turysbek
- 16Suyumbayev
- 17Seidakhmet
- 20Fedin
- 22Nepogodov
- 23Logvinenko
- Referee:
- Harald Lechner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Latvia 1, Kazakhstan 1.
Attempt missed. Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yerkebulan Seidakhmet.
Hand ball by Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan).
Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan).
Attempt saved. Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yerkebulan Seidakhmet.
Booking
Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Valerijs Sabala (Latvia).
Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan).
Foul by Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan).
Vitalijs Jagodinskis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Aleksey Shchetkin (Kazakhstan).
Attempt missed. Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maxim Fedin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Vitalijs Jagodinskis.
Attempt missed. Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bauyrzhan Turysbek replaces Roman Murtazaev.
Attempt saved. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.
Roman Murtazaev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandrs Fertovs (Latvia).
Hand ball by Deniss Rakels (Latvia).
Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yerkebulan Seidakhmet (Kazakhstan).
Booking
Yerkebulan Seidakhmet (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Latvia. Andrejs Ciganiks tries a through ball, but Valerijs Sabala is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Maxim Fedin replaces Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.
Offside, Latvia. Andrejs Ciganiks tries a through ball, but Vitalijs Maksimenko is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valerijs Sabala.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Vladislavs Gutkovskis replaces Arturs Karasausks.
Attempt missed. Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.
Attempt saved. Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksey Shchetkin with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Roman Murtazaev (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Andrejs Ciganiks replaces Ritvars Rugins.
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Georgiy Zhukov.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yerkebulan Seidakhmet replaces Baktiyor Zainutdinov.