League Cup: Holders Dungannon Swifts away to Cliftonville in quarter-finals

Holders Dungannon Swifts have been drawn away to Cliftonville in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Irish Premiership champions Crusaders face a difficult last-eight tie against either Glentoran or Coleraine.

Last year's beaten finalists Ballymena United are on their travels once again after being paired with Ards.

In the fourth quarter-final tie, either Newry City or Portadown will be at home to the winner of the Linfield-Institute third-round clash.

The three outstanding third round ties will be played on 30 October, with Glentoran at home to Coleraine, Linfield hosting Institute and Portadown travelling to Newry City.

The quarter-final matches are scheduled for 13 November, apart from the Cliftonville-Dungannon tie which will take place on 20 November due to the Reds playing Newry in the Irish Premiership on 12 November.

If Newry defeat Portadown in their third round clash, that quarter-final against Linfield or Institute will also be played on 20 November.

The Swifts made it through to the last eight thanks to an injury-time winner from Seanan Clucas away to Warrenpoint Town in Tuesday night's third round ties.

Crusaders needed a last-minute winner from Matthew Snoddy to come from behind to beat Ballinamallard, while Cliftonville also left it late as Joe Gormley's second goal of the match gave them a 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers.

Ballymena United beat H&W Welders 1-0 while Ards defeated Championship outfit Dergview 4-1.