Nations League: Ethan Ampadu and Chris Mepham out of Republic match

Uefa Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Wales Date: Tuesday, 16 October Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales, BBC Two Wales, at 23:10 BST.

Wales will be without Ethan Ampadu and Chris Mepham for their Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland.

Ampadu, 18, was replaced 50 minutes into Wales' 4-1 friendly defeat by Spain with a knee injury which has ruled him out of Tuesday's game.

Mepham, 20, missed the defeat by Spain in the hope he would be fit to face the Republic, but he has returned to Brentford and will not feature.

Uncapped duo Gwion Edwards and Kieron Freeman have been called up.

Besides the absent Ampadu and Mepham, Wales boss Ryan Giggs could have a near-full squad to choose from.

However they are still waiting on the fitness of talisman Gareth Bale, who missed the Spain friendly with muscle fatigue.

The 29-year-old Real Madrid forward must train on Sunday to have any chance of playing on Tuesday evening.